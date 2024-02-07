Looking for solutions to Metro traffic

Several media outlets and social media platforms in recent days have reported the worsening state of traffic in Metro Manila. I will not join the cacophony of voices blaming the government for the mess, after a report tagged Metro Manila as having the worst traffic among 387 Metro areas in the world.

Rather, I will try to cite possible solutions to the traffic snarl in the capital region. But first, we should recognize that the problem exists before proceeding to finding the solutions to the decades-old problem. Amsterdam-based TomTom did its traffic report and it is time to respond accordingly to its findings.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista was circumspect in his response to the controversial TomTom Traffic Index report. He took it as a challenge for the DOTr and other agencies to be creative at finding lasting solutions to Metro traffic.

Mr. Bautista vowed to speed up road projects and “collaborate with appropriate agencies with the help of the private sector.” The Cabinet official knows well that infrastructure projects, especially roads, rail networks, airports and seaports, will ease traffic congestion in the capital region and elsewhere.

I had the privilege to be part of one of the biggest infrastructure development initiatives our nation had ever-undertaken—the Build! Build! Build! Program—when I was at the helm of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under that program, our government envisioned the construction of a total of 112 flagship infrastructure projects that will create thousands of additional jobs for Filipinos, expand and open new opportunities for business and commerce, fuel productivity, ease travel and make our countrymen’s everyday life more convenient and comfortable.

By the time I left the DPWH to return to the legislature, a number of these crucial infrastructure projects had been completed, giving employment opportunities for some seven million Filipinos.

Among these are the final section of the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPlex), the Plaridel By-Pass Road Phase II, the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) Harbor Link Segment 10 and C3-R10 Section, Skyway Stage 3 and Alabang-Sucat Skyway Extension.

Also completed were the road sections of the Central Luzon Link Expressway, Cavite Laguna Expressway and Manila Cavite Toll Expressway. The government during the previous administration also built, rehabilitated and upgraded nearly 41,000 kilometers of roads—done on record time.

Building infrastructure projects to speed up the mobility of people and the flow of goods, however, is not smooth sailing all the time.

As Mr. Bautista strongly hinted, the “whole-of-government” approach and the strong collaboration between the government and private sectors would be key to untangling the knots in constructing huge projects. Fortunately, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has the same resolve to pursue the Golden Age of Infrastructure in the Philippines through his Build Better More initiative.

There are some infrastructure projects that are game-changers that could, hopefully, leapfrog our economic progress. From the outset, I personally believe the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project is one critical infrastructure project that could significantly alleviate the traffic congestion in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces. This planned 147-kilometer railway will run from the New Clark City in the north to Calamba City in the south and pass through the portions of Metro Manila.

The NSCR will consist of 36 stations, offering diverse services, including a regular commuter service, a commuter express line with limited stops, and an airport express service connecting to the Clark International Airport. Additionally, the NSCR will be integrated with the Metro Manila Subway.

It is among those that promise to create major and lasting economic and social impacts. It will cut travel time by half, fuel the growth and expansion of business and job opportunities, and entice more tourists and investors to come to our country.

President Marcos himself is giving his all-out support to the project after urging everyone involved in the project to spare no effort in completing the “monumental” project.

His marching orders were clear. “I…urge all concerned agencies to work together to address the potential challenges concerning Project Right-of-Way—such as the need for land acquisition and the relocation of utility poles installed along the area —so that the affected properties are cleared in time for the commencement of civil works.”

When our then-Cabinet team revived the dream of an efficient rail-based transportation system connecting the areas south and north of the National Capital Region, we knew we would be facing one major challenge: the acquisition of the Rights-of-Way. The efficient and on-time completion of the NSCR requires the speedy acquisition of ROWs along the present Philippine National Railway (PNR) lines.

The task is not an easy one from my experience. This requires the delicate balancing between the interest of progress and the human and financial cost of resettling vast informal settler communities.

But huge railway projects like the NSCR will definitely make a big difference for our weary commuters. It is a shot at solving the infamous Metro Manila traffic.