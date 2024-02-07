Investors’ Paradise: Sandari Calatagan’s Wellness-Infused Haven

In a dynamic shift within the real estate landscape, the fusion of wellness principles has emerged as a compelling trend, highlighting a heightened understanding of the profound impact living spaces have on overall well-being.

According to the 2015 Global Wellness Institute’s evaluation, the wellness real estate market reached a staggering $119 billion, underscoring a global shift towards proactive well-being. Capitalizing on this growing consciousness, Wellness Residences offer not only benefits for residents but also present a strategic advantage for developers and investors. These ventures carve a unique niche, enhancing long-term property values, attracting tenants seeking wellness-focused environments, and establishing robust branding.

Strategically nestled along the picturesque Calatagan coast in the Philippines, Sandari Calatagan, is at the forefront of this transformative trend, presenting itself as a haven for wellness living and a distinctive investment opportunity.

Embracing wellness as a cornerstone, Sandari Calatagan positions itself as a beacon of living that transcends conventional real estate paradigms. Spread across an expansive 35.5-hectare area within a lush 140.75-meter landscape, the development is strategically connected to the Calatagan Highway, promoting an active lifestyle, fostering meaningful connections, tranquility, environmental awareness, and financial prosperity.

Sandari Calatagan envisions a future centered around holistic wellness for its residents. Every aspect of the properties has been meticulously designed with a comprehensive approach dedicated to fostering wellness. Embodying the principles of eat, move, and sleep,” Sandari Calatagan mirrors its dedication to holistic development.

This development by the Citystate Properties and Management Corp. (CPMC) offers a wealth of carefully curated amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, meditation garden, organic farm, edible landscaping, biking trails, active parks, and pocket gardens. Sandari Wellness Residence stands as a testament to an ideal wellness community, meticulously crafted to provide an unparalleled living experience, setting a new standard for sustainable and wellness living in the Philippines.

Sandari Calatagan not only signifies a paradigm shift in real estate but also an investment opportunity with a unique value proposition. Join us in redefining the future of living­—a future where wellness is at the core of every home and opportunity resides in every property.

CPMC is a proud subsidiary of the ALC Group of Companies established by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua and currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.