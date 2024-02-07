Greetings and wishes for a prosperous Year of the Dragon

The Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China, and the 2024 Lunar New Year falls on Saturday, February 10th. On behalf of the Federation of Philippine Industries, I would like to extend warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all sectors of the economy as we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year. As we usher in the Year of the Dragon, specifically the Wood Dragon year, according to the Chinese zodiac, it is a time for us to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and look forward to a prosperous future.

The Dragon, a majestic creature revered in Chinese culture, symbolizes strength, courage, and good fortune. It is believed that those born in the Year of the Dragon inherit these noble qualities, and as we enter this new year, we can all draw inspiration from its symbolism. Let us harness the strength within us, display unwavering courage in the face of challenges, and strive for success with the belief that good fortune awaits us.

In this Year of the Wood Dragon, individuals may find themselves particularly motivated to pursue their goals with determination and resilience. It is a time for personal and professional growth, as well as a time to nurture relationships and foster collaboration. The Wood Dragon’s energy inspires us to think outside the box, adapt to challenges, and make positive changes in our lives and communities.

Furthermore, the Wood Dragon year also carries the energy of environmental consciousness and sustainability. Wood is associated with nature and the environment, highlighting the importance of preserving and nurturing our natural resources. This year presents an opportunity to focus on eco-friendly practices, sustainable development, and a deeper connection with the natural world.

Overall, the Wood Dragon year brings a harmonious blend of strength, adaptability, and growth. It encourages us to embrace change, pursue our ambitions, and foster a sense of balance between tradition and innovation. As we celebrate the Year of the Wood Dragon, let us harness its transformative energy and use it as a catalyst for positive change in our lives and in the world around us. May it inspire us to cultivate peace, prosperity, and a sustainable future for all.

As the Chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries, I also wish to ventilate my hope that the Year of the Dragon will help promote peace among nations. In a world that often grapples with conflicts and tensions, let us seize this opportunity to foster understanding, cooperation, and harmony. By recognizing our shared humanity and embracing the ideals of peace, we can build bridges that transcend borders and work towards a future where every nation thrives.

The Chinese New Year celebration is not only a time for festivities and cultural traditions but also a chance for us to embrace diversity and strengthen the bonds of friendship among different communities. The Philippines, a country known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant multiculturalism, stands as a shining example of unity in diversity. As we welcome the Year of the Dragon, let us celebrate the contributions of our Filipino-Chinese brothers and sisters, whose heritage and traditions have enriched our nation’s tapestry.

Furthermore, the Federation of Philippine Industries recognizes the invaluable contributions of the Chinese community to our country’s economic growth. Their entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, and hard work have played a crucial role in advancing various sectors, creating jobs, and fostering economic prosperity. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our Filipino-Chinese partners and wish them continued success and prosperity in the coming year.

In conclusion, I extend my warmest greetings to all sectors of the economy, wishing everyone a Happy Chinese New Year. May the Year of the Dragon bless us with strength, courage, and good fortune as we navigate the challenges ahead. Let us unite as a global community, promote peace among nations, and work towards a future of shared prosperity and harmony.

Once again, Happy Chinese New Year to all!

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.