Go Hotels Timog-Quezon City unveils exciting promotions for Chinese New Year 2024

Quezon City, Philippines – Go Hotels Timog-Quezon City is gearing up for an exhilarating Chinese New Year celebration on February 9, 2024. While the event promises an afternoon filled with cultural performances and traditional festivities, it’s the exclusive promotions that steal the spotlight this season.

“We’re thrilled to usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon with our valued guests,” said Ms. Roselle Reyes-Director of Sales & Marketing of Go Hotels Roxaco-Asia Hospitality Corporation.

“Beyond the festivities, we’re excited to unveil a range of exciting promotions that will make this Chinese New Year truly memorable for our guests,” she added.

Event Highlights and Exclusive Promotions

Chinese New Year Celebration: Guests are invited to join the vibrant Chinese New Year celebration at Go Hotels Timog-Quezon City on February 9, 2024 at 11:30 AM. The event will feature captivating cultural performances, including the traditional Lion Dance.

However, it’s the array of exclusive promotions announced by the affordable hotel brand that truly elevates the festivities.

Complimentary Tikoy: Guests with prior reservations and check-in date on February 9, 2024, will receive a complimentary Tikoy, a traditional Chinese New Year delicacy symbolizing unity and growth.

Year of the Dra-GO-N Flash Sale: In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, Go Hotels is hosting a flash sale on February 10, 2024. Guests can enjoy unbeatable rates for stays at select branches: Manila Airport Road – PHP 1,500 NETT, Ermita-Manila – PHP 1,300 NETT, North EDSA-Quezon City & Timog-Quezon City – PHP 1,150 NETT Stay dates: February 10, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Special ROOM-ANTIC Promo: Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway with Go Hotels special ROOM-ANTIC promo. Enjoy discounted room rates inclusive of complimentary wine, perfect for a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration. Manila Airport Road – PHP 1,989 NETT, Ermita-Manila – PHP 1,755 NETT, North EDSA-Quezon City – PHP 1,404 NETT, Timog-Quezon City – PHP 1,463 NETT. Selling Period: February 9-11, 2024. Stay Dates: Feb 13 – 15, 2024.

Convenience G2G stores & partner establishments discount: Guests can now enjoy added convenience with newly opened G2G convenience stores at select branches of Go Hotels, eliminating the need to step out for essentials. They can also avail discounts from partnered establishments, reflecting Go Hotels’ commitment to enhancing guest experiences through collaborations and added value.

Go Hotels, under Roxaco-Asia Hospitality Corporation, is a leading chain of budget hotels in the Philippines. With branches in key cities nationwide, Go Hotels offers comfortable accommodations and essential amenities at affordable rates, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Book now and take advantage of Go Hotels’ offerings. For inquiries and reservations, please call (02)83515942; (02)83516114; 0917 862 0847 or 0917 828 5939 or email at reservationgroup@roxacoasiahospitality.com. You may also visit their official website at www.gohotelsmanila.ph. Stay connected for updates by following Go Hotels on their official Facebook Page (@GoHotels.ph) and Instagram (@Gohotels_ph).