Fresh River acquisition of CHEPP hurdles scrutiny

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has given its nod to Fresh River Lakes Corp.’s (Fresh River) proposed acquisition of the Casecnan Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHEPP) from state-owned Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) and National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

PCC said the Commission en banc cleared Fresh River, a subsidiary of Lopez-led First Gen Corp., last January 25 to take over the Casecnan Plant as the transaction would not result in the substantial lessening of competition in the relevant markets.

On December 15, 2023, the PCC Mergers and Acquisitions Office (MAO) opened a Phase 1 review into the deal, which assessed potential antitrust concerns that may arise from the transaction.

Among others, the mergers and acquisitions office of the country’s competition watchdog found that competing energy generation companies exert competitive pressure on the parties.

The MAO also found that the volume generated by the Casecnan Plant is “unlikely” to impact the relevant markets.

Moreover, the mergers and acquisitions office found that there are “sufficient safeguards” in place under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira) to ensure that the market remains competitive.

“The Casecnan Plant’s sale aligns with PSALM’s mandate under the Epira to privatize all assets and liquidate all financial obligations of state-owned National Power Corp. (NPC),” PCC said in its statement on Tuesday.

PCC noted that Fresh River secured the 165-megawatt Casecnan Plant, with the highest bid of $526 million.

This facility which is located near Pantabangan and Muñoz in Nueva Ecija, is a run-of-river hydroelectric power plant, which diverts water from the Casecnan and Taan Rivers through a 26-kilometer-long tunnel to generate energy, PCC said.

In May 2023, the Privatization Bids and Awards Committee of PSALM declared Fresh River as the highest ranking bidder. Its bid price was double the minimum bid price set by PSALM at $227,272,727.28.

The bidding process covers the sale of the power generation facilities of the Casecnan Multipurpose Irrigation and Power Project and the operation and maintenance of the related non-power components and transbasin facilities.

Fresh River bested the offers of Neptune Hydro Inc., Global Hydro Power Corp., Panasia Energy Inc., GigaAce 11 Inc., Belgrove Power Corp., a consortium comprising EEI Power Corporation, Soosan ENS. Co. Ltd., Soosan Industries Co. Ltd., Mapalad Power Corp. and Semirara Mining and Power Corp.

CHEPP was turned over to the government in 2021 after the 20-year build-operate-transfer scheme between the CE Casecnan Water and Energy Co. Inc. and NIA lapsed on December 11, 2021. It was then placed under the co-ownership of PSALM and NIA, which represents the government’s interest at 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The country’s competition watchdog is mandated under the Philippine Competition Act to review mergers and acquisitions to ensure that these deals will not substantially lessen competition in the relevant markets and harm consumer welfare.