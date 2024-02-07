Filinvest Land Garners 2nd Consecutive Gawad Parangal for Real Estate Development from DHSUD Region 4A

Full-range property developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) was awarded the prestigious Gawad Parangal para sa Pagpapaunlad ng Pingkas (Real Estate) from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Region 4A for the second year in a row.

FLI was once again acknowledged “for being an active stakeholder-partner of DHSUD in the implementation of the government’s housing program under the theme ‘Pambansang Pabahay: Matibay na Saligan ng Mapayapang Pamayanan’ by building safe, affordable, and decent housing in well-planned and sustainable communities and other real estate projects.”

This esteemed recognition highlights FLI’s unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the region’s real estate landscape, harmonizing with the government’s mission of providing high-quality housing to every Filipino under DHSUD Region 4A’s Samahang Ikaw, Kayo, Ako, at Tayo (SIKAT) program.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Gawad Parangal award for the second consecutive year. This recognition holds profound significance for us at Filinvest Land, as this symbolizes the culmination of our collective efforts and unwavering commitment to providing quality homes and creating communities for our fellow Filipinos,” said Ethel C. Balicanta, FLI Vice President-Brand Product Head for Housing.

A Special Award was also given to FLI “for developing sustainable master-planned communities that carefully create a balance between development and green open spaces.”

These awards were handed to Filinvest Land executives by DHSUD Region 4A Director Atty. Jann Roby R. Otero at the DHSUD Gawad Parangal 2023 in The Bellevue Manila, Filinvest City, Muntinlupa City last December 19, 2023.

These awards further solidify FLI’s position as a dependable partner in nation-building, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to realizing the Filipino dream of owning a home.

FLI remains resolute in its pursuit of excellence, continuing to innovate and create sustainable, thriving communities that elevate the Filipino standard of living.

At present, FLI boasts of an extensive housing portfolio in Calabarzon, comprising 194 projects spread across 16 key local government units.

These projects encompass a diverse spectrum, ranging from sprawling estate developments to upscale leisure projects, alongside inclusive and affordable housing initiatives.