DPWH, House to cure gaps in government infra spending in 2024

IN light of the Philippine Development Report 2023’s emphasis on the need to upgrade and expand the nation’s infrastructure, the chairman of the House Committee on Public Works and Highways said both the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the lower chamber will actively address the repercussions of significant budget cuts impacting the priority infrastructure programs of the government for this year.

At Monday’s briefing with DPWH officials, House Committee on Public Works and Highways Chairman Romeo Momo strongly backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Build, Better, More (BBM) Program” as he sought a bigger budget for the DPWH.

“Indeed, the backbone of an economy is its infrastructure; hence, as legislators, we need to ensure that not only do we have relevant laws in support of our infrastructure projects and programs, such as the PPP [public-private partnership] Code and ROW [right-of-way] Bill [HB 6571, amending RA 10752]; but more importantly, the DPWH shall have a correct and sufficient budget for its various priority programs and operating expenses,” he said.

The DPWH briefing covered a comprehensive discussion on the department’s accomplishments and performance report for 2023, the 2024 project implementation, policy direction, priorities, major programs, projects for 2025, updates on Official Development Assistance (ODA) and other pertinent issues.

One critical revelation at the session involved the significant budget cuts affecting crucial DPWH priority programs, including Preliminary Detailed Engineering, Road Right of Way, Official Development Assistance Infrastructure Flagship Projects, and Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), Momo said, without mentioning the amount of the budget cuts.

“It was then resolved by the committee to discuss these concerns with House Speaker Martin Romualdez,” he added.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and other high-ranking public works officials were at the briefing.

Momo stressed the importance of keeping Congress informed about the department’s achievements and major concerns, stating that it is essential for effective collaboration in achieving the common goal of enhancing the lives of the Filipino people.

“This briefing did not only apprise everyone as to the status or development of our respective legislative districts’ infrastructure projects, but it also gave us a total perspective as to where our nation’s infrastructure progress is going in the succeeding years,” he said.

Legislative agenda

Meanwhile, the Philippine Development Report 2023 listed its legislative agenda to expand and upgrade the country’s infrastructure.

These measures are: the Right-of-Way Act, the National Transport Policy Act, the Magna Carta for Commuters, the Safe Pathways Network Act, and the Philippine Bicycle Act; rationalizing the mandates of transport agencies; and creating an independent body for transport safety and security.

These measures are all pending in both houses of Congress.

Earlier, Momo commended the passage of the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, which he sponsored in plenary.

He emphasized that this legislation would strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors, facilitating the government’s infrastructure goals.