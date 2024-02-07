DOTr reviewing 4 NAIA concession bids

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is slated to undergo a major operational upgrade starting this year as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is scheduled to award within the first quarter of 2024 the concession agreement for the operations and maintenance of NAIA to the winning bidder.

The NAIA privatization project solicited four qualified proponents whose technical and financial proposals are being evaluated by DOTr’s Bid and Awards Committee.

The concession agreement calls for the rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of NAIA for a term of 15 years through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The concession is extendable by an additional 10 years upon satisfactory compliance with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to be decided on the 8th year.

?The bids of Manila International Airport Consortium, Asia Airport Consortium, GMR Airports Consortium and SMC SAP and Company Consortium are scheduled to undergo technical evaluation.

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista hopes the transfer of NAIA’s operations and maintenance to a private concessionaire will improve the airport’s efficiency for the benefit of passengers and airport workers.

The P170.6-billion NAIA PPP Project, approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), includes improvements to the airport’s facilities, runways, four terminals and associated facilities.

Annual passenger capacity of NAIA is expected to increase to 62 million this year from the current 32 million.