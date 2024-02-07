Development of Ortigas Center boosts growth of residential projects

Through the dynamic leadership of the Ortigas Land management, Ortigas Center has been transformed into a thriving community hosting top business corporations, top retail outlets and major high-end residences.

“From a virtual wasteland to one of Metro Manila’s most important business districts. It is a thriving community and real estate market where its residents fully enjoy a live-work-play-learn lifestyle,” said Klaudine Palma, business development and operations manager of Colliers Philippines in her blog posted at the company’s website.

Once part of the sprawling “Hacienda de Mandaloyon” that spans the present-day cities of San Juan, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, and Pasig, Palma said Ortigas Center has a similar development path of the Makati Central Business District starting as a virtual wasteland to one of Metro Manila’s most important real estate markets. Just like Makati, Palma said Ortigas Center is a thriving community where its residents fully enjoy a live-work-play-learn lifestyle.

The comparison ends with Ortigas Center covering three cities: Mandaluyong to the west, Pasig to the east, and a small portion within Quezon City in the north.

Ortigas Residential

The robust development of Ortigas has contributed to the growth of its residential projects. Aside from developing high-end projects, Ortigas Land is tapping the middle market with the launching of Olin at Jade Drive.

Launched in April 2023, Olin at Jade Drive is a 52-story residential tower with 1,245 units, parking levels, and its own retail strip. Its studio and 1BR unit offerings are designed to cater to young professionals, starting families, empty nesters, and even investors looking to earn from the property market.

“We see great potential in capital appreciation for the development with its accessibility to commercial developments, corporate offices, and educational institutions, as well as mass transportation and ongoing infrastructure projects like the Metro Manila Subway and MRT Line 4,” Ortigas Land AVP and Residential Business Unit Head, Jenna Belardo said in a press statement.

Belardo pointed out that the project offers a strategic location at the corner of Exchange Road and Jade Drive which provides great convenience to its residents.

Being in a district where offices, leisure hubs, and homes are accessible, Belardo said young professionals can anticipate a well-balanced lifestyle.

She added residents can have a lighter feeling when they are traveling to other business districts as they have transportation hubs within reach.

Meanwhile, Ortigas Land also late last year topped off Empress at Capitol Commons, a 56-story residential tower located within the exclusive Capitol Commons residential block, right across Estancia Mall and Estancia Offices.

Empress integrates biophilic and chromotherapy design. The company said Empress is designed with the future residents’ wellness in mind. Blending wellness with smart home living, Empress also offers smart home features to provide a seamless and convenient living for its residents with a complimentary 2-year Globe Broadband plan. Construction for the property is slated to be completed and turned over to residents in Q4 of 2026.

“These milestones signify Ortigas Land’s commitment to building great places for life by offering tranquil spaces within the bustling city with the Empress and delving into a wider market with Olin at Jade Drive,” Belardo explained.

“The location and positioning of these residential projects, coupled with upcoming developments and infrastructure, offers considerable prospects for potential residents and investors alike.”