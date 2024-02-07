Cisco hits corporate responsibility goals

Tech giant Cisco said on Tuesday it has exceeded its goal of making a “real, tangible difference” in the lives of one billion people worldwide, a year ahead of schedule.

The tech company set out the ambitious goal in 2016, targeting to complete this by 2025.

“Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all, and this milestone is an important moment in our long history as an impact-focused company,” said Fran Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer.

“It’s a goal almost 10 years in the making, and we’re excited to use what we learned, our strengths, and our technology as we continue to scale our work around the world.”

To achieve this goal, Cisco strategically invested in nonprofits through its Social Impact grants and Networking Academy. The company collaborated with local and national governments, focusing on developing and scaling technology-based solutions to address critical challenges faced by vulnerable and underserved communities globally.

The Cisco Networking Academy is a digital skills-to-jobs program. In fiscal year 2023, the academy trained a record one million people across the Asia Pacific region.

In the Philippines alone, Cisco Networking Academy trained 83,238 students in 2023 through partnerships with 118 institutes of higher learning and organizations.

And amid the growing importance of cybersecurity, a majority of students opted for cybersecurity courses. Since the academy’s inception, 37 percent of all students trained are females, with an impressive 97 percent of students securing job and/or educational opportunities post-training.

“As we move faster to an increasingly connected and digital world, we have a moral obligation to remove barriers to connectivity and digital skills,” said Zaza Soriano-Nicart, Managing Director, Cisco Philippines.

She added: “Education levels the playing field for all and ensures that our youths and next generation of talents are ready to tackle the pressing issues of today’s world like cybersecurity, AI, and sustainability.”

“We are extremely proud of this milestone and the impact it represents in allowing more people to contribute to the Philippines’s digital economy. But we understand there is much more we can do to empower local communities through technology and equalize opportunities through education.”