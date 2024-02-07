BSP: Only a ‘sustained’ dip in prices justifies an easing

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) remains hawkish despite commodity prices slowing to 2.8 percent, the slowest in 39 months or four years.

Based on the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), inflation slowed to a rate that is the slowest since October 2020 when inflation averaged 2.3 percent. This is within the BSP’s forecast range of 2.8 to 3.6 percent for January.

However, BSP said inflation could increase anew and post an average higher than the target range in the second quarter. This, the central bank explained, is due to the impact of El Niño weather conditions and positive base effects.

“The Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight until a sustained downtrend in inflation becomes evident. The BSP will consider the latest inflation and GDP outturns for the Monetary Board’s policy meeting on 15 February 2024,” BSP said.

BSP said the slowdown in inflation was mainly due to base effects as well as “some easing of supply constraints affecting key commodities.” Inflation was at 8.7 percent in January 2023 and 3.9 percent in December 2023.

It explained that the country’s inflation outlook remains tilted to the upside. These risks include higher transport charges, increased electricity rates, higher oil prices and higher food prices due to strong El Niño conditions.

However, BSP said the impact of a relatively weak global recovery and the government measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño could ease some price pressures.

“How the BSP will respond to a number of dominant upside risks to inflation and the US Fed’s next monetary policy move will define to a large degree the financial conditions for sustaining economic growth,” Global Source Partners country analyst Diwa Guinigundo said in a brief.

“Depending on the January inflation print that would help establish the path of inflation, we believe any change in the stance of monetary policy will probably be late in the second half of 2024,” he added.



Caution warranted

Meanwhile, HSBC Asean economist Aris Dacanay said “a bit of caution is warranted” as inflation is expected to accelerate in the months ahead and touch the 4 percent upper band target of the BSP.

Dacanay said he expects the BSP to maintain interest rates at 6.5 percent in its next policy meeting.

“The BSP has the convenience of time to wait for inflation to really settle within its target band before beginning its easing cycle. We also do not think the BSP can cut ahead of the Fed,” Dacanay said.

“Maintaining its current rate differential with the Fed will help mitigate any volatility in the USD-PHP and prevent FX-changes in re-stoking inflation,” he added.

Another economist, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort, said that given the low inflation, the BSP may pause or cut policy rates this year.

Ricafort said the US Federal Reserve rate cuts are expected later in 2024 and could prompt local monetary authorities to do the same in order to stabilize the peso.

“The markets/Fed Funds Futures recently priced in a possible Fed rate cut as early as May 2024 or the second half of 2024, and bigger Fed rate cuts that could total about -1.16 in 2024 [vs. the Fed’s dot plot estimate of -0.75 Fed rate cuts for 2024] that could be matched locally, as a leading indicator, especially as supported/justified if headline inflation remains well within and anchored at the BSP’s inflation target,” Ricafort said.



Fiscal over growth

In an economic brief, Guinigundo lamented the recent explanation on Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan of the contraction in government spending in the last quarter of 2023.

The PSA data showed Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) contracted 1.8 percent in the October to December period last year.

Balisacan traced this to the government’s fiscal consolidation program which prompted the government to frontload its spending in the first three quarters of 2023.

As a result, Guinigundo said, this “left practically zero to fuel the last quarter’s expected rally.” He said public spending reached 13.4 percent in 2018; 9.1 percent in 2019; and 2020, 10.5 percent.

Full-year public spending growth, since the height of the pandemic in 2020, went downhill. In 2021, public spending weakened to 7.2 percent; 2022, 4.9 percent; and 2023, 0.4 percent.

“It is not good for the government to justify the failure of public spending to measure up to the demands of a growing economy by way of providing higher levels of infrastructure, quality education and public health,” Guinigundo said.

The former BSP official also said this is another challenge for the President—prevailing over his economic managers, including Principal Economic Adviser Frederick Go and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.

Guinigundo said the President must ensure that his economic team is optimizing the national budget and using it judiciously to raise economic growth, which can be driven in part by public spending.

The President must also ensure that all pending tax measures are passed to be able to raise public spending, he added.

“Should loans be inevitable, [the government must] ensure the best terms with higher share of internal borrowing over external borrowing to minimize any possible FX [foreign excahange] risks,” Guinigundo said. “It’s about time good governance produces fiscal and debt sustainability without sacrificing economic prosperity.”

