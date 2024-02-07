Blind Spot

FATHER DOESN’T KNOW BEST

People have always wondered why this young celebrity’s videos are so sexy and how her parents could allow it. It turns out that the celebrity’s father directs the videos, which many have deemed inappropriate as they started being uploaded online when the celebrity was still a minor. The videos aren’t just sexy-themed. In them, the young celebrity is seen in outfits that aren’t age-appropriate. The celebrity is now rumored to be the girlfriend of an old politician and people are wondering, if this true, why her parents are allowing it. If rumors are true, the parents allegedly wished this would happen. They wanted their daughter to be the wife or partner of someone who has a lot of money and this finally happened.



FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE

The actress has been married to this rich and powerful person for a while now and their marriage isn’t perfect but it has endured. We heard that the couple will renew their vows soon and in the grandest fashion possible, as befits their status in life. As the actress is a fashionista, she will wear a fabulous gown that was conceptualized one year ago. Yes, it’s taken the designer a year to create the gown. Other details of the renewal of vows are private for now but sources close to the couple say it will be an event that no one will forget. One more thing that will make it memorable is the possible presence of another personality who was once not in good terms with the actress.



MONEY IS THE ROOT OF EVIL

Is it true that the engagement of the actress and her beau is now broken and that the cause of the break-up is money? The actress reportedly wanted a big wedding, which she is willing to pay for. But the beau wanted something simpler, not necessarily simple because he knows the girl he’s marrying is someone who is a big star. The fight reportedly started when the actress wanted more guests and her beau objected. The guy hoped that he could shoulder all the expenses for the wedding but the actress didn’t mind spending for the wedding of her dreams too. In the end, the beau got offended by the actress’ suggestion that she could pitch in with the finances for the wedding. At first, it was just a typical fight but the couple never were on the same page regarding the issue and they decided to split.



NO SECOND CHANCE

The socialite found love again after a failed marriage but, alas, it was not meant to be. What the socialite thought was true love turned out to be a nightmare that included fraud and deception. The socialite is well loved in her circles and people genuinely feel bad that she had been subjected to all this heartache. First, her marriage failed because of infidelity. Then, the person who she thought was her savior failed her when a web of lies was revealed. The socialite’s new love turned out to be deceitful. That person even gave the socialite supposedly expensive stuff that all turned out to be fake. All along, the person just wanted to be with the socialite for her money and connections. And that was the end of that.