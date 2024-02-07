As Valentine’s Day nears, PNP warns vs. ‘love scams’

NOTING the proximity of Valentine’s Day, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday warned “lonely” individuals against “love scams,” which can break not only their hearts, but even their bank accounts.

In a press conference in Malacañang on Tuesday, PNP and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported the rising incidents of love scams and other cybercrimes, which marred government gains to reduce illegal activities.

In a presentation at a sectoral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday in Malacañang, DILG and PNP reported the number of overall crimes dropped by 10 percent from the period of July 2022 to January 2024 compared to the period of December 2020 to June 2022.

PNP said its crime solution efficiency rate as of January 2024 was at 82.48 percent as it intensified its focused in resolving case related to theft, rape, physical injury, robbery, murder, homicide, motor vehicle and motorcycle carnapping.

It also attributed the decline to its coordination with the Department of Justice to fast track the investigations of crimes.

Authorities noted illegal drugs, loose firearms, e-sabong and illegal gambling websites, communist terror groups, and cybercrimes remained their top concerns.

“But as we dissected further these crime statistics: there is a need for us to focus on cybercrime—these are what we have monitored to be increasing as reported during the last quarter,” DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” D. Abalos, Jr. pointed out.

Love scams

Based on PNP data, the number of top 10 prevalent cybercrimes rose to 30,153 in the last two years from 13,231 from December 2020 to June 2022.

Currently, the most number of cyber crime cases involves swindling/estafa with 15,937, followed by illegal access (4,821), computer-related identity theft (2,384), online libel (2,175), credit card fraud (1,961), online threat (980), data interference (743), photo and video voyeurism (502), unjust vexation (424) and computer related fraud (226).

Abalos noted that among the incidents of online swindling/estafa are the so called “love scam,” wherein unscrupulous individuals or syndicates would target “lonely” individuals based on their preferences in music, food, and other “weaknesses” posted on their social media accounts.

“Just don’t click on every link. Once you press on it, everything [you own] may be siphoned [by the scammers],” Abalos said in Filipino.

Improve capacity

To address the rising number of cybercrimes, PNP chief Benjamin C. Acorda Jr. said Marcos ordered an increase in the number of law enforcers, who are capable of addressing such threats.

“Previously, our cybercrime group was only up to the regional level. But this time, we are training our personnel, and our objective is that down to the police station level/municipal level, we will have police officers who are trained to handle cybercrime or online crimes,” the PNP official said.

Abalos said the DILG Public Safety College will soon establish a National Cybercrime Training Institute to provide training primarily to the police to respond to the “evolving” online threats.

A considerable portion of the 2024 budget of the PNP was also allocated for improving its digital capabilities.

These include the P1.29 million for its procurement of Cyber Intelligence Solutions, P2 million to fund the PNP’s Cybersecurity Operation Center, and P24.3 million for the procurement of Digital Forensic Software and Hardware Anti-Cybercrime Group.

DILG noted that a major challenge for authorities in resolving online crimes is identifying those behind it. The DILG chief said the implementation of the SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) Registration Act will help address this issue.

Abalos said the President wants to boost government initiatives against cybercrimes, which cost US$3 trillion worldwide annually.