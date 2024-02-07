Arkema named 2024 top employer in 10 countries, including PHL

Arkema has been certified as Top Employer in 2024, a recognition that has now extended to 10 countries, including Bostik Philippines, for its excellent human resources practices and as “benchmark employer” in nations where it operates.

This is the second year that Arkema has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute, an international body that certifies best human resources practices in workplaces of companies worldwide, extending its certification as top employer to five more countries in Europe and another one in Asia. Arkema was previously named top employer in France, China, the United States and Brazil.

Arkema is now certified in 10 countries that account for over 80% of its workforce and recruitment.

In the awarding ceremonies held recently at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore, Bostik Philippines was represented by Managing Director Bernard Salud; Director for Bostik Pacific and Southeast Asia Talent Mgt./SEA HR & Communications Marilou Mateo; HR Senior Manager Mayel Galang; and APoC HRIS Coordinator Trishia Lizardo. They were joined by APAC C&C Business Director/SVP SEA & Pacific Arnold De Silva.

Other Arkema representatives who attended the event were Asia Director of the Thiochemistry BU and Director Arkema Thiochemicals SB Kenny Gan; Vice President for Human Resources and Communication Asia Pacific (excluding China) Lan Zhao; HR & Admin Manager Fynn Leong; Plant Head of HR Florence Lie; and APAC Wall & Floor Category Director Kelly Chua.

The Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices, certifies companies worldwide that have excellent HR practices and workplace environment. The certification also recognizes participating organizations in their own countries as benchmark employers and attests to good recruitment, human resources management practices and good social climate.

The analysis grid used by the Top Employers Institute is based on the HR best practices framework, which consists of 350 questions on the following 20 topics: business strategy, people strategy, leadership, organization and change, digital HR, work environment, employer branding, talent acquisition, on-boarding, performance, career, learning, well being, engagement, rewards and recognition, off-boarding, purpose and values, ethics and integrity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.