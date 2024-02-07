Apex Mining, First Gen ink RE supply deal

Listed Apex Mining is increasing the share of renewable energy (RE) in its energy mix through an agreement with Lopez-led First Gen Corp.

The mining firm currently uses clean energy for 59 percent of its operations.

With its target to become First Gen’s first Directly-Connected Customer (DCC) in the region, the Davao de Oro-based, Enrique Razon-led mining company said it will source energy from First Gen’s Mt. Apo Geothermal Power Plant in Kidapawan, Cotabato.

The partnership will allow the company to have uninterrupted, reliable energy for its daily mining operations with a much lower carbon footprint and “a higher degree of corporate and ethical responsibility.”

“This is going beyond mere compliance in our energy management practices,” said Apex Mining President and CEO Luis R. Sarmiento.

Apex Mining’s move coincides with the emerging worldwide trend of evaluating mining companies based on their sustainability and energy-sourcing practices. Such investor-encouraged practices are also common for supply chains driven by companies rated on their performance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

“Tapping into renewable energy resources is an effective way to manage our environmental impact. We are happy to work with First Gen in our sustainability journey,” Sarmiento added. The company reported that it spent P89 million on its Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program (EPEP) in January to September 2023. The EPEP is a comprehensive plan of action required by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to ensure the responsible management of all land, water, and air resources that are covered by the operations of a mining company.

Apex Mining said it does not limit its green energy initiatives to power sourcing as a number of its energy conservation moves are rooted in the daily operations of its site. The company has an energy conservation czar and energy conservation coordinators in each department tasked to develop action plans to optimize energy costs.

Image credits: www.apexmines.com





