Today’s front page, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

BusinessMirror Front Page Wednesday February 7, 2024

Anti-colorum operations rake in P20.8M in penalties

anti colorum photo
DOTr will continue with its anti-colorum campaign.
In a sweeping crackdown against colorum public utility vehicles (PUVs), erring operators and drivers were levied with a combined P20.8 million in penalties for December 2023 alone.

The anti-colorum campaign is conducted by the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT), in collaboration with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The fine of P200,000 for every colorum van and P1 million for each bus reflect the government’s serious efforts at promoting road safety while supporting the legitimate operations of registered PUVs.

The anti-colorum campaign targets unauthorized PUVs that have caused a significant decline in revenues of registered and consolidated public transport operators.

The Department of Transportaiton (DOTr) anticipates more unregistered vehicles to be apprehended in the continuing campaign.

SAICT urges the public to report unauthorized transport services to the DOTr Commuter Hotline 0920-964-3687 and support the efforts in dismantling prevalent colorum operations in the metropolis.

