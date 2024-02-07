A scholarship with 360 support

Get to know the SM Foundation’s College Scholarship Program

The SM Foundation, known for its commitment to empowering the Filipino youth, opens its SM College Scholarship application once again, offering a 360 support system for deserving students from low-income households.

Established by SM Group founder Henry Sy, Sr., the said education program goes beyond financial assistance. It provides a holistic experience that nurtures dreams, builds valuable skills, and fosters a sense of community.

Aspiring dreams ignited

SM scholars from NCR forge deeper bonds and build enduring connections at their general assembly at the Mall of Asia Complex.

The scholarship program provides full tuition and monthly allowance, easing financial barriers and allowing students to focus on their development and pursue their chosen careers.

This investment in education helps unlock the potential of students from low-income households and empower them to become the best versions of themselves as they break the intergenerational cycle of poverty within their families.

Building skills for a brighter future

SM Group fosters well-rounded scholars by nurturing both their academic pursuits and overall well-being through inspiring and engaging activities, such as the general assemblies.

The SM College Scholarship extends its support beyond academics, embracing a holistic approach to development. Recognizing the significance of overall growth, SM Foundation provides the scholars with opportunities for personal development through various engagement activities.

The SM Group offers part-time employment opportunities to its scholars to equip them with valuable work experience while contributing to their financial well-being. This initiative fosters a culture of collaboration and imparts essential workplace skills.

These experiences also foster friendships among the scholars. To complement this, a series of general assemblies, get-togethers, and digital groups, thoughtfully designed for the scholars, contribute to a well-rounded student life. This inclusive environment not only encourages meaningful connections but also facilitates mutual learning among the scholars.

Contributing to the community

Embracing the importance of social responsibility, SM scholars from Roxas City join the SM Foundation in preparing for the school building turnover in their city.

The SM College Scholarship not only empowers the youth but also embodies Henry Sy Sr.’s steadfast belief in fostering a sense of social responsibility.

Scholars are given opportunities to actively engage in various community service projects organized by SMFI. This enables them to contribute positively and make a meaningful impact on their communities.

Beyond this, employment opportunities within the SM Group await deserving scholars, allowing them to support their families as they become productive members of the society empowered to share their skills and knowledge to nation building.

Being an SM scholar doesn’t end during graduation; it’s a lifelong badge of honor signifying one’s academic potential, community engagement, and commitment to shaping a brighter future.

Discover the future that awaits SM College Scholars. The scholarship application period is open from Feb. 1-March 31, 2024. To learn more, https://www.sm-foundation.org/ or follow @SMFoundationInc on social media for updates.