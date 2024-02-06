Yields corrected higher for 7th auction of T-bills

THE national government successfully borrowed P15 billion from the domestic market through the sale of Treasury bills (T-bills) as average yields corrected higher for the seventh straight auction.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award and raised the P15 billion programmed auction of three-tenor T-bills on Tuesday.

According to the Treasury, the auction was 3.2 times oversubscribed, attracting P47.5 billion in total tenders, more than three times the total offering of P15 billion. This prompted the committee to “[raise] the full program of P15.0 billion for the auction,” the BTr said.

The Treasury raised the full amount of P5 billion each from the 91-day, 182-day and 365-day T-bills.

Auction results showed that the 364-day T-bills received the most bids with a total offer of P20.580 billion followed by the 182-day T-bills at P13.940 billion total bids. The 91-day T-bills fetched a total offer of P12.985 billion from investors.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.46 percent with a range of 5.42 percent to 5.49 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.86 percent. The government security rates were between 5.84 percent and 5.87 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 365-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 6.07 percent with a yield range of 6.05 percent to 6.09 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the T-bills average auction yields “again mostly corrected higher” in recent weeks because Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) interest rate benchmarks are still higher.

Ricafort explained this is “similar to the weekly increase in the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields by up to 0.06; again usually slightly higher vs. comparable PHP BVAL yields as of February 2, 2024.”

“Global crude oil prices declined recently to new two-week lows and also among two-year lows or since December 2021,” Ricafort said on its positive offsetting factor.

The RCBC executive added that T-bills auction yields continued to go up after stronger-than-expected GDP data could somewhat support a hawkish or tight monetary policy stance locally as a matter of prudence to ensure inflation is well anchored towards the BSP’s target range of 2 to 4 percent.

The Treasury targets to raise as much as P210 billion from the domestic market in February from the combined tender of T-bills amounting to P60 billion and P150 billion through Treasury bonds (T-bonds). The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.

The Marcos Jr. administration would borrow P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.