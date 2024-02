In the flooded streets of Barangay Buhangin, Butuan City, children turn adversity into a playground, engaging in playful activities amid the rising waters.

Authorities issued a stern evacuation call as floodwaters from Agusan del Sur and Davao de Oro threaten low-lying communities along the Agusan River banks on Sunday morning.

ERWIN M. MASCARIÑAS

Image credits: Erwin M. Mascariñas