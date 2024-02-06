Smuggled? BOC units tracking 2 cars worth ₱330M

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) is on the hunt for two allegedly smuggled luxury sports cars amounting to P330 million, which did not go through regular customs clearance.

The BOC said on Monday it had issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) against the two Bugatti Chiron without the proper importation documents, worth P165 million each.

In a statement, the BOC disclosed the two units of the 2023 model sports car—one colored blue (with plate number NIM 5448) and one red (with plate number NIM 5450)—are registered to Menguin Zhu and Thu Thrang Nguyen.

The two sports cars were frequently seen in Muntinlupa, Pasig, Pasay and Cavite, based on investigation by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP).

The vehicles were also openly advertised in online markets and various social media sites, it added.

Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said the Bureau received information last November 17, 2023 about the entry of the vehicles without going through regular customs clearance.

Uy added that the CIIS-MICP conducted a case build-up upon receiving the information.

The owners of the vehicles will be asked to present proper importation documents, or face charges for the possible violation of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification, Undervaluation, in Goods Declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“We ask the public to give us any information about these vehicles if they see them. They can reach out to the BOC’s Intelligence Group or through the BOC Cares portal to report any sightings,” BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso said.

Cash rewards equivalent to 20 percent of the actual proceeds from the sale of the two P330-million sports cars will be given to informers or whistleblowers.

This is pursuant to Section 1512 (Reward to Persons Instrumental in the Actual Collection of Additional Revenues Arising from the Discovery of Violations of this Act) of the CMTA and Customs Administrative Order (CAO).