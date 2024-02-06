SMB expect big comeback by Magnolia in Game Two

SAN MIGUEL BEER is up 2-0 over Magnolia but the Beermen won’t be thinking about resting soon on their laurels as they expect a mighty comeback by the Hotshots in Game 3 on Wednesday night of the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We expect them [Magnolia] to come back stronger than the last two games so we have to keep our composure,” Jericho Cruz told BusinessMirror on Tuesday. “And Calvin [Abueva] will try to get inside our minds to annoy us. But I’ll do the same thing to him.”

Abueva is providing the sidebars to the best-of-seven series between the sister teams from the San Miguel Corp. group—he had a brush with Beermen coach Jorge Gallent and, with wife Sam, exchanged sour words with Mo Tautuaa and his wife Aida.

Cruz didn’t let go of Abueva’s antics and engaged the hotshot in the third quarter of Game 2—unfortunately for the Beerman, he was called for a technical.

“Nothing personal about it, it’s just basketball at the end of the day,” the former Adamson University swingman Cruz said. “He mocked us so I mocked him, too…nothing wrong about that for as long as we never lose our focus in the game.”

Commissioner Willie Marcial said he’s investigating those incidents.

“It’s all part of the game, but we must not lose our focus,” said Abueva, who was saddled with five fouls and only had three points in Game 2. “We will give our best again, the series is not over yet.”

Seven-time Season Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who hit two triples in Game 2, and explosive import Bennie Boatwright are again expected to deliver in Game 3 starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re down but we’re not out yet,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said. “We have been in this kind of situation before and we will find a way to comeback.”

The Beermen followed up their 103-95 victory in Game 1 with a masterful 109-85 win in Game 2.

Boatwright is showing the way with averages of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 3.5 assists while his Magnolia counterpart Tyler Bey got 24 points and 15.5 rebounds in two games of the series.

Only Mark Barroca—13.5 points in two games—has averaged in double figures for Magnolia.

The Beermen? Fajardo is going 15 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two blocks and CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter 19.5 and 13.5 points, respectively.