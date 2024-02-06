Senate seeks ‘best outcome as Cha-cha hearings start

SENATE President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri assured the Filipino people on Monday that the Senate will work for “the best possible outcome for the people” as it deliberates on the proposals to amend certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“We must discuss this with all members of society, not just our learned luminaries here, as well as different sectors that will be affected by the most amendments of our Constitution,” Zubiri said as the special sub-panel of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes held its first public hearing on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, seeking to amend certain economic provisions of the Constitution.

Zubiri expressed his support for Sen. Sonny Angara, who heads the subcommittee, and said the timeline for the hearing is in his hands.

The invited resource persons were split in their support for Charter change. Retired Justice Hilario Davide Jr., a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission, objected to amending certain provisions, warning it could create more serious and disturbing problems and consequences in the future such as foreign ownership in the country’s basic education system.

“It is my firm and unchangeable stand that there are no valid scenarios and compelling reasons to amend our 1987 Constitution. What our country and our people need today are not amendments to provisions of the Constitution but the full implementation of its principles and state policies,” Davide told senators. In his view, the country’s massive social, economic, political, moral and ethical problems are caused by a failure to fully implement the Charter’s mandates on governance and accountability.

Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros weighed in also in the anti-Chacha camp, saying that amending the Charter is not the means for attracting foreign direct investments. Contrary to what others have been saying about the so-called “restrictive provisions” allegedly enshrined in the Constitution, “our country is open to foreign investments,” she said.

She said laws passed in the 18th Congress have already liberalized various sectors, citing the amendments to the Foreign Bank Liberalization Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Public Service Act, and the Foreign Investments Act. “So much of the Philippine economy is already open to foreign participation,” the deputy minority leader said.

RBH 6 proposes amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, particularly Articles XII, XIV and XVI.

Angara, who with Zubiri and Legarda championed RBH 6 in the Senate, said, “I just wish to reiterate my colleagues’ stand that this [charter change] is not something that needs to be rushed given its importance, especially since it is the most important or highest law in the country, the Constitution itself.”

While constitutional reform is good, it is not enough, Angara stressed. “Let’s not think that this is a miracle, that when we pass it, investors and entrepreneurs will suddenly come knocking on our door…to the extent that it can help. By all means, let us explore the possibilities,” he added.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, who earlier filed a similar measure to review the economic provisions, noted how the Philippines lags behind Asean countries in terms of inbound foreign direct investments (FDIs). “The goal of this representation is to create more jobs by opening up our economy, speed up our growth by attracting more FDIs into our country,” Gatchalian said.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision Codes, said the Philippines must keep up with globalization by looking into the restrictions in the Constitution that hamper the country’s growth.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa also aired support for the review. He sought the opinion of legal luminaries—notably former Chief Justice Davide, and two framers of the 1987 Charter, former SC Justice Adolf Azcuna and Comelec chairman Christian Monsod—as to how the chamber should go about the proposals to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, for his part, said, “We hope that the Senate can be the kind of institution that will have healthy debate, where all ideas are welcome,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano said a balanced discourse is needed because of its potential impact on the country.