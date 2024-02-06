Sen. Robin files resolution clearly providing for separate voting of chambers in Cha-cha

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments filed on Monday a resolution seeking to finally address the long-standing issue of whether the Senate and House of Representatives should vote separately or jointly in amending the 1987 Constitution.

In Resolution of Both Houses 7, Senator Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla sought to amend Section 1 of Article XVII (Amendments or Revisions) in the Constitution to have both houses of Congress voting separately.

He filed the resolution just as a special sub-panel of his committee, created to tackle Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 to tackle Charter-change issues, opened hearings on RBH 6 and invited former Supreme Court justices, constitutionalists and economic managers on the proposal to amend certain economic provisions of the 1987 Charter deemed too restrictive for investors.

The subpanel is chaired by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara.

In filing his RBH 7 Monday, Padilla said, “There is a need to amend the aforementioned provision [referring to the manner of voting by lawmakers] in order to be consistent with the intention of the framers of the Constitution to adopt a bicameral legislature and to leave no room for interpretation as to the manner of voting, which over the years have caused disputes among both the Senate and House of Representatives.”

Under RBH 7, Padilla proposed that Section 1 of Article XVII be amended to allow any amendment to—or revision of—the 1987 Constitution to be proposed by Congress, “by a vote of three-fourths of both Houses in joint session assembled, voting separately; or a Constitutional convention.”

In an interview on ANC earlier Monday, Padilla emphasized the issue of voting jointly or separately must be resolved before Congress tackles other aspects of amending the Constitution.

“Kasi hindi matatapos ito, legal question ito. Pati Judiciary, maraming comments. Kung ang comments ma-absorb nating lahat ang gulo gulo na. Kaya pwede sana magkaroon tayo ng itong Congress na ito ang 19th Congress matapos ang usaping ito at magkaroon ng finality kung ano ang nasa Art 17 Sec 1 na yan. (This is a never-ending legal issue. Even in the Judiciary, several comments have been made. If we just absorb those comments, we’ll get confused. So I hope the 19th Congress will address this with finality),” he said.

Meanwhile, Padilla stressed anew the need to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution to remove stumbling blocks to progress.

He said that while framers of the 1987 Charter promoted a “Filipino First” principle, this may no longer suit the time of globalization—with the Philippines now a dismal 13th of 14 economies in the Asia-Pacific in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Attractiveness Scorecard in 2020.

While the 18th Congress passed the amended Public Services Act to encourage more investments, questions brought before the Supreme Court—where petitions are pending—have been a cause of worry for prospective investors, he pointed out.

“Ito pong hakbang na ito na tunay na aking pinaniniwalaan na makatutulong sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa at makawala po sa tanikala ng pangungutang sapagka’t sa usapin ng lohika, pagka may investment ibig sabihin may puhunan. Pag may puhunan may iikot na pera. At pag umikot ang pera magkakaroon po ng trabaho, magkakaroon ng tamang sweldo at magkakaroon ng ibig sabihin ng pagtakbo at pag-ikot ng ekonomiya. [This hearing will help our country progress and break free of the chains of debt. When there are investments, there are funds. This will lead to jobs, just wages, and a prosperous economy],” he said.