Sen. Go slams UN rapporteur’s call to repeal Anti-Terror law, Cybercrime Prevention Act

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go criticized the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan for urging the Philippine government to repeal the Republic Act No. 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Law of 2020 (ATL), and RA 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Go said that Khan should take into consideration the sovereignty of the Philippines and its democratic institutions governed by laws that were thoroughly studied to protect the lives of every Filipino.

“These assumptions do not reflect our country’s reality and needs. These laws were passed by the Philippine legislature to address challenges and the threats that we face from terrorism and cybercrime in order to protect our people and promote national security,” said Go.

Go also stated that the country has constitutional processes and democratic mechanisms in place to ensure that these laws are implemented with respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“These laws have safeguards and mechanisms to ensure that they are not abused or misused by anyone. Most importantly, these measures have went through the scrutiny of our legislature based on the collective wisdom of lawmakers, executive agencies, subject matter experts and stakeholders who participated in the legislative process,” he stated.

Nevertheless, Go said that if there is a need to amend or repeal any law, both houses of congress have oversight functions to study this possibility when necessary.

Go also suggested that before making remarks about Philippine laws, Khan should also listen and consult with the lawmakers who crafted and passed the ATL and the Cybercrime Prevention Act or the law enforcement agencies implementing them.

Go then defended the ATL and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, saying they were necessary measures to combat terrorism and cybercrime, which pose severe threats to the Philippines’ national security and public order.

“These laws are not meant to suppress the freedom of expression of our people, but to protect them from the enemies of the state and the lawless elements who use cyber platforms to spread misinformation, recruit members, plan attacks, and commit crimes,” explained the senator.

The senator then requested Khan to be more mindful of the implications of her statements or actions on the sovereignty and dignity of the Philippines and its people.

“She should stop meddling in our affairs and respect our laws and institutions. She should focus on her mandate as a UN rapporteur and not take sides with groups or individuals with a political agenda against the government and its policies,” said Go.

“She should be fair, objective, and respectful in her work, or else she will compromise her credibility and legitimacy as a UN rapporteur,” Go said.