Rep. Castro asks DOJ to review dismissal of grave threat suit vs ex-president Duterte

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro filed Monday a petition for review before the Department of Justice (DOJ), seeking the reversal of the January 9, 2024 resolution issued by the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office dismissing the grave threat complaint she filed against former president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

In her petition, Castro maintained that all the elements of the crime of grave threats are present in the criminal complaint that would warrant the finding of probable cause to indict Duterte.

She added that the City Prosecutor erred in not giving weight to the piece of electronic evidence she presented to support her complaint.

Castro filed the grave threat complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code and Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in connection with Duterte’s statements he made over a television program at Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) criticizing Castro and the House of Representative for blocking the budget allocation for her daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds.

During the said program, Duterte said Sara should have told Castro pointblank that she needed confidential funds to stop the communist insurgency.

“But your first target there, using your intelligence funds, is you, France, you communists who I want to kill. I asked her to tell them that, but she refused, saying, ‘You know Pa, if I did that, they might harass the PMTs [Philippine Military Training institutions],’” Duterte added.

Castro said she filed the complaint against Duterte, as she could not just dismiss his “red-tagging and accompanying grave threats as either figurative, joking, or otherwise benign.”

In dismissing Castro’s complaint, the Prosecutor’s Office also noted that Duterte’s manner of speaking did not convincingly establish that he intended his statements to be taken seriously, as he often made jokes and sarcastic comments throughout his show.

“If the intention of the respondent was really to intimidate and to take seriously such threatening remarks/statements and that his purpose was to create in the mind of the complainant the belief that the alleged threats will be carried into effect, he would not have taken so much prologues and would have just directly and immediately pronounce the threats conceived in his mind,” the resolution read.

Likewise, the City Prosecutor also took into account that the statements were made during the height of the issue on confidential funds.

“Being the father of the Vice-President, the respondent would naturally be disappointed and would come to the defense of her daughter in the midst of such political issues/attacks,” it said.

Castro, however, argued that the City Prosecutor seriously erred in trivializing Duterte’s statements as merely “sarcastic advice or suggestion or opinion” without city any factual or legal basis to support it.

“A careful examination of said subject utterances reveals that respondent-appellee Duterte had not intended to mean the opposite of what he wanted to say,” Castro said.

“The sensitive subject of confidential funds amounting to hundreds of millions of pesos to fund the killing of a public official whom the respondent-appellee wanted to be killed first is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a mere opinion or sarcasm,” she added.