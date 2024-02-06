Profitable net interest margin, loans boost AUB income

DESPITE its strong performance in 2023, Asia United Bank (AUB) said risks on the horizon such as elevated interest rates would require it to remain agile this year.

In a statement on Monday, AUB disclosed that the bank posted a consolidated net income of P8.3 billion in 2023, a 32-percent increase from the previous year’s P6.3 billion and the highest in its 26-year history.

AUB president Manuel A. Gomez this was largely due to robust loan growth as well as a profitable net interest margin (NIM). Gomez also said thhe bank has continuously improved its credit quality and achioeved higher operating efficiency.

“With our stronger performance in 2023, we expect to solidify our lead among the country’s top ten listed universal banks in terms of compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on key indicators since AUB was listed on the bourse in 2013,” Gomez said.

“However, with interest rates expected to remain elevated this year, and global shocks a continuing concern, we have to remain agile to sustain our performance,” he added.

Based on AUB’s unaudited financial results, the latest income figure translates to a return on equity (ROE) of 18.6 percent and a return on assets (ROA) of 2.38 percent—both record highs since the bank had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2013.

AUB said the ROE and ROA also increased from the previous year’s at 16.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The bank also saw its NIM widen by 17 percent to P15 billion from 2022. Credit quality, as measured by net non-performing loans (NPL), stood at 0.58 percent, well below the industry’s 1.6 percent which led to reduced loan loss provisions of P1.2 billion, 27 percent lower than in 2022.

While operating expenses rose to P6.5 billion in 2023, the bank managed to improve its operating efficiency, as measured by its cost-to-income which further dropped to 36.3 percent from the previous year’s 37.6 percent.

Total assets grew by 4 percent to P355.1 billion while total deposits rose to P292 billion, with the bulk still comprised of low-cost CASA deposits.

Equity increased by 23 percent to P49.1 billion year-on-year, translating to a common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.88 percent and a capital adequacy ratio 17.49 percent—both well above the regulatory threshold.

In 2023, AUB declared a 50-percent stock dividend and paid out cash dividends of P2.33 per share (P2 pre-stock dividend and P0.33 post-stock dividend) in three tranches.