POS loans mark Home Credit’s decade of operations in PHL

HOME Credit Philippines Inc. (HCPH) marked its tenth year of operation in the country with 10 million borrowers, having secured 22 million credit contracts, 17 million of which are point-of-sale (POS) financing.

According to the lending firm, the contracts signed also involved over 2 million cash loans and mora than 2 million revolving loans. The total credit granted has hit P295.7 billion, according to the company.

“For POS loans, mobile phones led the way with almost 12 million financed units,” read a statement the HCPH issued last Monday. Last year, HCPH financed 1.7 million units of mobile phones, the company added.

The lending firm noted that Filipino consumers have shown “great interest in upgrading their living spaces and gadgets.”

“The appeal of modernizing households and switching to advanced tech products resonated strongly, evident in the over one million television units and 867,000 computer units financed in the last ten years,” HCPH said.

The firm credits its achievements to timing; providing a “much-needed” service for Filipnos who were “underserved by traditional financing and were seen to turn to informal and unregulated lending outfits.”

HCPH began ten years ago providing loans for mobile phones, eventually branching out to laptops and computers, furniture, home appliances, bikes, sporting goods, home improvement and department-store shopping. In recent years, HCPH added a credit card and a virtual credit line called “Qwarta” to its portfolio.

“Thanks to our easy and accessible consumer finance products, we supported countless Filipinos in acquiring gadgets, furniture, appliances, and more, to realize their goals for themselves and their families,” HCPH Chief Marketing Officer Sheila A. Paul was quoted in the statement as saying.