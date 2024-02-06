PHL gets ‘clean and green’ honors in Asean Tourism gab

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THREE Philippine cities and 21 tourism establishments were recognized at the recent Asean Tourism Awards in Vientiane, Laos, the venue for this year’s Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) from January 22 to 27.

Receiving the Asean Clean Tourist City Award were Baguio City, Ilagan in Isabela, and Tabuk in Kalinga, fulfilling the awards’ standard “where the flow of visitors and where cultural, natural and/or man-made attractions exist,” according to a news statement from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The Asean Green Hotel Award was awarded to Pearl Farm Beach Resort in Samal Island, Club Paradise Palawan in Coron, the Bohol Beach Club, Seda Nuvali, and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay in Baguio, for their commitment to sustainable tourism. These establishments have adopted measures to protect the environment and develop personnel committed to the same, as well as institutionalized schemes to reduce the consumption of resources and involve the local community in their operations.

MICE spaces recognized

Event spaces, a number of them in hotels, also received the Asean Meeting, Incentive, Convention, Exhibition (MICE) Venue Awards, which recognize venues with “quality facilities and impressive services” designed specifically for MICE events. Bai Hotel Cebu, Clark Marriott Hotel, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Princesa Garden Island Resort & Spa, Seda Hotel Nuvali won in the meeting room category; the World Trade Center Metro Manila (Manila Exposition Complex), SMX Convention Center Manila, Cordillera Convention Hall by Baguio Country Club, Isabela Convention Center, and Iloilo Convention Center won the exhibition hall category; and Palacio del Sur by the Marcian Group, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu, Infinity Garden by Baguio Country Club, CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center, Princesa Garden Island Resort and Spa by Modern Asia Inc. won in the event venue category.

Lastly, Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort was named as a lead partner for “Enchanting Gastronomical Sabang Delights, Beach Forest and Caves” under the Asean Sustainable Tourism Awards.

During the Philippine Night event at the ATF, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco hailed the awardees as “the pride of the Philippines. These achievements reflect not only the excellence and dedication that you have put in with the development of tourism but also contribute significantly to the overall advancement and sustainability of the Asean tourism industry,” Frasco said during the Philippine Night Function in Laos.

Kalakbay 2.0

Meanwhile, the DOT on Friday launched the Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) to honor the excellence of industry stakeholders and trailblazers, and patterned after the former Kasama sa Lakbay Kaunlaran ng Bayan (Kalakbay) Awards and Tourism Star Philippines.

Speaking at the PTA launch at the Philippine International Convention Center, Frasco said, “By reviving this program that recognizes the work of our partners in the tourism industry, we foster the improvement of the quality of tourism services across the country, for indeed, that is the goal of the Department of Tourism—to ensure that we can elevate the status of tourism to be at par and globally competitive with our neighbors and the rest of the world.”

Under the PTA will be two major categories: the Philippine Tourism Pillar Awards and the Philippine Tourism Industry Awards.

The Pillars recognize the achievements of pioneering individuals, enterprises, destinations, and organizations in the local tourism sectors, so nominees should be primary tourism enterprises, which have been continuously operating for 50 years or more, while the individuals are those who have been working in the industry for at least 35 years.

The Industry Awards, on the other hand, will periodically recognize both private and public stakeholders involved in the development and promotion of Philippine tourism.