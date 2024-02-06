Pasay City to build Skateboarding park

Skateboarding has gained significant popularity in the Philippines, with an increasing number of young enthusiasts seen practicing in parks and the streets of Metro Manila. Despite being a popular activity, skateboarders have a significant hurdle due to a lack of designated skateparks and pedestrian-friendly streets.

In pursuit of its goal to empower young individuals and foster positive change, JCI Manila, a prominent leadership development group in Asia, has joined forces with the local government of Pasay City and One Manila Organization to spearheaded the groundbreaking event for the city’s first ever skate park at Barangay 143 Linear Ecopark.

The inspiration for the initiative stemmed from the gold-medal victory of Filipino skateboarder Margielyn Didal at the 2019 South East Asian Games and her subsequent qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The skate park is intended to provide a safe and dedicated space for skaters to practice, develop, and improve their skateboarding skills.

“2023 marked the beginning of our sport campaign, centered on the development of skate parks and promoting skateboarding in the Philippines. The support of both Pasay City LGU and One Manila Organization for this mission is truly appreciated. It highlights the positive outcomes that can be achieved when diverse groups and individuals work together as a cohesive unit towards a common objective,” said Charles ‘Calel’ Gosingtian, 2024 President of JCI Manila.

This initiative not only aims to produce more local skaters who may one day represent the Philippines on a global stage but also promotes a healthy lifestyle and encourages community involvement, inclusivity, and talent development.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, who attended the ceremony, stated that her administration will continue to promote sports initiatives. “The LGU of Pasay City collaborated with JCI Manila and One Manila to determine the best location to establish a skate park, and we proposed the Linear Ecopark. This area was formerly filled with garbage and illegal settlers, but soon enough, it will become a safe space for young people who enjoy skateboarding,” she said.

JCI Manila is now looking to expand this project to other areas in the metro such as Manila City and Paranaque City. The Pasay City skate park is slated to begin construction on February 1, with a target completion of two months.

Ten Outstanding Guro Awards 2024

After the groundbreaking event, JCI Manila also launched its “Ten Outstanding Guro Awards” (TOGA) 2024 project. The TOGA, now in its third year, is JCI Manila’s flagship program that honors the devotion and enthusiasm of teachers who have dedicated their life to students’ enrichment and holistic learning.

JCI’s project chairman Vjohn Dizon says the main objectives of the initiative are to train 4,000 teachers nationwide in personal development programs such as financial literacy, motivational productivity, and health and wellness, as well as to recognize the top 10 teachers who made a difference in their communities.

To be eligible for participation in the initiative, teachers must meet three fundamental prerequisites. First, the teachers must have at least three years of teaching experience. Second, they must hold a teaching license. Finally, they must get 360-degree testimonials from their fellow teachers, families, and students.

“JCI Manila’s primary goal of promoting active civic leadership is exemplified through their emphasis on the TOGA and accompanying teacher training programs. By acknowledging and empowering educators, JCI Manila cultivates a community dedicated to excellence and education,” said Dizon.

JCI Manila is a group of young professionals, businessmen, and entrepreneurs dedicated to socio-civic activities. This year, JCI Manila welcomed the Board of Directors for 2024, led by President Charles ‘Calel’ Gosingtian, in its 76th Induction & Turnover Ceremonies held at the Conrad Manila, Pasay City.

Established in 1947, JCI Manila is the oldest leadership development institution in the Philippines and Asia. Its mission is to build leadership abilities in its members and create positive change in the community.