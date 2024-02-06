Pangandaman says govt programs to develop Mindanao ‘bearing fruit’

Amid former president Rodrigo Duterte’s call for an independent Mindanao, all mechanisms under the Intergovernmental Relations Body for the National Government (IGRB) to create significant development in the region have been activated.

This was revealed by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who is also co-chair of IGRB, in a statement issued on Monday.

Together with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Minister Mohaqher Iqbal as co-chair, the IGRB and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) convened and activated all the seven mechanisms of the IGRB on November 9 last year, the statement read.

Established in 2019 under Section 2, Article VI of Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the IGRB seeks to coordinate and resolve intergovernmental relations issues between the national government and BARMM through regular consultation and negotiation.

The seven IGRB mechanisms are the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum, Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board, Joint Body for the Zones of Joint Cooperation, Intergovernmental Infrastructure Development Board, Intergovernmental Energy Board, Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board, and the Council of Leaders.

According to the statement, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) regional/satellite office was established in BARMM, as well as the recognition of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office (BLTO) issuance of driver’s license, renewal of motor vehicle registration, and miscellaneous transactions.

The establishment of Islam in the country was also commemorated to emphasize the importance of Muslim heritage in Philippine history, Pangandaman added.

“As the only Filipina Muslim member of the Cabinet, I can honestly and proudly say that the efforts at developing Mindanao under Bagong Pilipinas are bearing fruit,” the Budget chief said.

Also a Maranao, Pangandaman pointed out that they are working “very hard,” along with leaders in BARMM, to maintain and sustain peace in Mindanao.

“The future of Mindanao is bright and as long as we stay focused and united, I am confident that our dreams for the economic transformation and upliftment of this region will be fulfilled,” Pangandaman said.

Earlier, former president Duterte disclosed a plan to launch a so-called independence movement with politicians and “like-minded” political leaders in Mindanao. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/31/former-president-duterte-picks-mindanaocard-bares-independence-movement-plan/)

Amid the moves to amend the Charter, Duterte advised President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to “just drop” it.

“You just stop,” Duterte said when asked about his tirades against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who Duterte said were the triumvirate in the controversial People’s Initiative (PI), the first step to move for the amendment or revision of the 1987 Constitution.