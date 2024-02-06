Oil firms raise fuel pump prices anew as power rate hike looms

Pump prices of petroleum products will increase this week, while power rates would likely to go up this month.

In separate advisories, oil companies announced Monday they will jack up gasoline prices by P0.70 per liter, diesel by P1.50 per liter, and kerosene by P0.50 per liter.

The price adjustments, which will take effect at 6 a.m. today, February 6, reflect movements in the world oil price market. The new prices marked the fifth straight week of oil price increases for gasoline and diesel, and the second for kerosene.

Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, Seaoil, PTT, Phoenix and Cleanfuel announced their price adjustments on Monday afternoon.

Director Rodela Romero of the Department of Energy (DOE) said the increases were due to Asia’s improving oil appetite, escalating tension in the Middle East, and supply cuts in OPEC+ production.

“Said adjustments are attributed to the renewed optimism for Asian demand and continued tensions in the Middle East despite the increase in the US crude oil inventories.

Also, the production cut of OPEC of around 2.2 million barrels per day of crude also contributed,” said Romero via text message.

Last January 30, oil companies implemented a per liter increase in the price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene by P2.80, P1.30 and P0.45, respectively.

This brought total adjustment of gasoline and diesel at a net increase of P4.40/liter and P2.90/liter, respectively. Kerosene, on the other hand, has a net decrease for the year of P0.05/liter.

Meanwhile, power rates are expected to go up this month.

“While we have yet to receive all the billings from our suppliers, initial indications show that there may be an upward pressure for electricity bills this month,” according to Manila Electric Company (Meralco) spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga.

He said this is due to the resumption of the collection of the feed-in tariff allowance or FIT-All, which will be reflected this month as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The FIT-All is a uniform charge imposed on all on-grid electricity consumers, and is a component of the electricity bill, that ensures the development and promotion of renewable energy (RE) in the county.

The collection of FIT will result in an additional P0.0364 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in power rates.

Zaldarriaga also said that there is pressure on the generation charge to go up driven by higher fuel prices, particularly of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) used by gas-fired power plants.

“We hope, however, that this will somehow be mitigated by lower WESM (Wholesale Electricity Spot Market) prices, as well as the lower energy demand due to the cool weather during the January supply month,” he added.

Meralco is set to announce the final rates this week.