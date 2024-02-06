NHCP commemorates 60th death anniversary of Emilio Aguinaldo

KAWIT, CAVITE—The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), together with the Municipality of Kawit, will spearhead the simple commemorative rites for the death anniversary of the first President of the Philippine Republic at the Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine on today, February 6, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

Kawit Mayor Angelo Emilio G. Aguinaldo will lead the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony. He will be joined by 1st District Rep. Ramon Revilla III; Cavite Governor Juanito Victor C. Remulla; NHCP Chairman Emmanuel Franco Calairo; police Lt. Col Freddie Dantes and Maj. Jean Noche Alagos; Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Senior Inspector Precious V. Petalio; Kawit Vice Mayor Edward R. Samala; Engr. Rey Victor Santos of the Municipal Government of Kawit; Department of Education District Supervisor Rolando P. Talon, Ph.D.; Mrs. Emilie A. Pulido, descendant of Emilio Aguinaldo; Association of Barangay Captains Councilor Rossel Arellano; Veterans Federation of the Philippines—Region IV Vice President VET Celso C. Voluntad; and President Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Lodge No. 5 Grand Master MW Ruel Saunoy.

After the commemorative rites, Rev. Fr. Efren Bugayong will officiate the blessing of Emilio Aguinaldo’s tomb.

The NHCP is the national government agency mandated to promote Philippine history through its museums, research, and publications, and to preserve historical heritage through conservation and the marking of historic sites and structures.