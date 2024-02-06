NG to provide insurance cover to farmers in H1

THE government has allocated P2.3 billion worth of aid to farmers, who will be affected by El Niño this year, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The bulk or P1.8 billion of the assistance will come from Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC).

In a television interview with PTV last Monday, DA Spokesman Arnel V. De Mesa said the amount is expected to provide insurance coverage to 916,000 farmers from January to June.

He said the DA also has allocated a P500 million budget for helping a total of 200,000 El Niño-affected farmers.

DA earlier said the government will make use of the alternate and wetting and drying (AWD) method to minimize water use of rice paddies, irrigation scheduling, and cloud seeding operations.

De Mesa said also part of their intervention is the promotion of hybrid rice varieties, which he said tend to grow well during the dry season, as well as planting crops, which need too much water.

He noted the ongoing El Niño has already affected water supplies in agricultural lands, which rely on rain to be sustained.

But in areas that have access to irrigation such as Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Ilocos and the Cagayan Valley, their water supply for their agriculture production remains stable.

Citing the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, the lack of rain caused by El Niño, De Mesa said is expected to peak starting this month until March.

“And we expect by April, its [El Niño] effects will be reduced,” De Mesa said.

The BusinessMirror earlier reported that the Philippines’s milled rice output in the first half of next year could decline by as much as almost 190 million kilograms because of the projected impact of the El Niño on local farms, based on DA’s latest projections.

Based on the National Irrigation Administration estimates, the DA noted that there are about 280,000 hectares of rice farms that would be vulnerable to El Niño. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/da-sees-domestic-milled-rice-output-decline-in-h1-2024-amid-el-nino-threat/)