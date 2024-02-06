More Pinoys seen to access bank loans amid PHL growth

MORE Filipinos are expected to avail themselves of loans this year as the Philippine economy continues to improve, according to an executive of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

On Monday, BPI Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer Eric Roberto M. Luchangco told reporters that a year when GDP is expected to improve would tend to make consumers more confident in availing loans.

Luchangco said while BPI’s borrowing mix remains in favor of corporate loans at mid-70 percent, this has already declined from a high-70 percent level. Consumer loans, which account for a quarter of loans, are expected to increase further.

“Generally in our conversations with customers, I think they’re feeling that 2024 is going to be a better year from an overall GDP growth perspective and that’s also our expectation,” Luchangco said.

“Because it’s going to be a better year, that they’re also going to invest more into the year. And so I think that drives our overall outlook that 2024 will be a better year,” he also said.

However, Luchangco said certain risks could still affect their rosy outlook. Among the risks are international developments such as the health of the US economy and domestic inflation.

“To be honest, there are a lot of things can still happen, right? We are very much affected, continue to be affected, by what happens in the US,” Luchangco said. “If inflation continues to be high or they end up with a hard landing, then what happens here can also be affected by that.”

Green Solutions

Meanwhile, one of the ways BPI intends to ride this wave of optimism is through its latest offering of Green Solutions.

BPI is the first bank in the country to offer a host of green solutions for their customer’s loan needs when it comes to sustainable living.

BPI is offering a solar mortgage, eco-build financing, and e-vehicle financing to its clients. These loans can be used to finance the installation of solar panels in new or existing homes; sustainable construction of homes; and funds to purchase electric vehicles.

Availing of solar mortgages is possible for those who already have an existing BPI housing loan and the solar mortgage can act as a top-up to the existing loan.

Clients can also use their existing car or home as collateral to avail of the mortgage, while those who have existing housing loans in other banks have the option to switch these loans with BPI to avail of the solar mortgage.

The eco-build financing supports consumers who want to construct sustainable homes. This means constructing homes using environment-friendly materials; using energy-efficient designs; and renewable energy systems like solar panels.

Clients who want to own an electric vehicle can avail of BPI’s e-vehicle financing. As a launch promo, BPI said the financing is offered at discounted rates and waived fees of up to P50,000.

It also comes with a 1-year personal accident insurance worth P1 million with BPI and free electronic GCs worth P7,200 for 6 years or P8,400 for 7 years.