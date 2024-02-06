Money transfers via Instapay covered nearly ₱5T

MONEY transfers made through InstaPay amounted to P5 trillion covering almost a billion transactions in 2023, according to its operator BancNet Inc.

BancNet said there were a total of 838.56 million InstaPay transactions in 2023, a 56 percent increase from 2022. The value of the transactions was 45 percent higher than in 2022.

In the last five years since its launch, InstaPay accumulated more than 2.1 billion transactions worth P12.4 trillion, representing a compounded growth rate of 92 percent for transactions and 83 percent for the amount.

“We expect InstaPay to continue its upward growth trajectory this year as at least one new use case will be launched, and more participants will offer the existing use cases. New participants will also be onboarded this year, bringing in more end-users of InstaPay,” BancNet CEO Elmarie S. Reyes said.

In December alone, there were over 97 million transactions last December, according to BancNet. The volume of transactions grew by 13 million, or nearly 16 percent from the previous month and it was 41 million, or almost 73 percent, more than the volume in December 2022.

The all-time high single-day volume of 4.1 million money transfers was recorded on December 15, 2023, the payday before Christmas.

This beat by 2.9 million transactions, or 241.6 percent, the record of 1.2 million set on the same day in 2022. Last December, over 19 million unique customers sent money through InstaPay.

InstaPay is an electronic fund transfer system that allows consumers and businesses to transfer small amounts of money between sender and receiver accounts in different banks and e-wallets instantly.

It is accessible anytime through the mobile apps or websites of partner banks and e-wallets. The maximum amount that can be transferred is P50,000.00 per transaction.

InstaPay was introduced by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in 2018 as a priority payment system under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) with BancNet as its clearing switch operator.

Four years later, the BSP designated InstaPay as a Prominently Important Payment System (PIPS), and authorized BancNet as an operator of a designated payment system (ODPS), which is InstaPay.

A PIPS is placed under closer supervision and monitoring by the BSP to protect the public.