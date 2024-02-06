Mamasapano rice farmers now earning double under Bagong Pilipinas, BARMM lawmaker

Farmers in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur are now earning double for selling palay or unhusked rice, raising the hope to turn the municipality from a war zone to a rice zone under “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Bangsamoro Transition Authority Interim member of Parliament Atty. Suharto “Teng” Ambolodto noted this significant progress in Mamasapano, saying that rice farmers are now selling more than P22 per kilogram for palay, double their usual sales for only P13 per kilogram.

“In Bagong Pilipinas of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., a small farmers cooperative Al-Rahman Farmers MPC FARM with support from Army’s 601st Infantry Unifier Brigade of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, Philippine Army with assistance from 6th Civil-Military Operations “Kasangga” Battalion, CMO Regiment, Philippine Army embarked on a very humble effort to support the President’s food security program in erstwhile conflict-affected areas in the SPMS (Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (Datu Saudi), Mamasapano and Datu Salibo) box of southern Maguindanao in Central Mindanao,” Atty. Ambolodto said.

“From a low P13 per kilogram for palay, they are now selling for more than P22, almost double its earlier price, and more than double in volume. Farmers in Mamasapano used to earn only P65,000 per hectare at P13 per kilogram and 5 metric tons. Now at P22 per kilogram and 11.3 metric tons, one hectare can earn P248,000, or a P183,000 improvement,” the Bangsamoro member of parliament added.

Under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration, the Philippines reaped its biggest harvest of 20.06 million metric tons of palay in 2023, putting the Chief Executive’s agenda to achieve a robust Filipino agriculture sector front and center.

The President’s direction towards stronger Filipino rice production also allowed the government to reduce rice imports by 300,000 metric tons.

President Marcos also vowed that his administration would remain relentless in providing stronger government support for Filipino farmers as he made this assurance again in a visit to Candaba, Pampanga on Saturday, February 3.

With this “very meaningful” feat for farmers, “Mamasapano will now be known differently, from being a war zone to a rice zone,” said Ricky Bunayog, a classmate of MP Ambolodto at the National Defense College of the Philippines.

Earlier, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) expressed their support to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his Bagong Pilipinas campaign for unity and transformation.

In a statement, Bangsamoro Government Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said he stands firmly on adhering to the faithful implementation of the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) towards the right to self-determination, with CAB recognizing the justness and legitimacy of the Bangsamoro cause and aspirations.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to help protect the gains of the peace process, let us continue to support the current administration and allow peace and civility to reign over the affairs of our land,” he said.

Likewise, Atty. Ambolodto also stressed that peace and prosperity can be achieved through unity and stability under the Bagong Pilipinas campaign.

According to Ambolodto, the Bangsamoro people have already endured impoverishment and terror brought about by decades of armed secessionism, but under the Bagong Pilipinas the inclusive BTA has enacted not only the priority legislation but has intensified the delivery of services for the welfare of the Bangsamoro.

Also under Bagong Pilipinas, most of the autonomous region is becoming more peaceful, with the threat of violent extremism tremendously reduced.

Image credits: BusinessMirror/File






