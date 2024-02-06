Magnolia in survival mode

SAN MIGUEL Beer isn’t only a wrecking ball right now. Ithas also become like a wayward train, if not a spurned suitor suddenly gone berserk.

Why is that?

Look, the Beermen have practically, if not literally, bamboozled the opposition, piling up 11 straight wins since December last year. And nine of those were crafted in the presence of Benny Boatwright, just about the deadliest import one could ever imagine since the days of Crispa’s Billy Ray Bates.

Since his arrival to replace the not-so-bad Ivan Aska, Boatwright strung up nine straight wins in a seminal streak longer than Boracay’s coastline.

Will somebody please call the Ghostbusters to exorcise the league of this 6-foot-9 ghoulish menace?

Otherwise, Magnolia, now in utter dire straits, is deemed destined to get gobbled up in its ongoing title clash with San Miguel.

Their backs against the wall, the Hotshots desperately need to beat the Beermakers in Game Three at 7:30 tonight to avoid getting pushed to a 3-0 precipice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

By all indications, Magnolia is under intense pressure as it’s no joke to be down 0-2 in the best-of-seven Finals for the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) Commissioner’s Cup.

While San Miguel is enjoying the luxury of back-to-back wins—both nailed in magnificent fashion—Magnolia is actually in a survival mode tonight.

A misstep will lead to critical consequences for Magnolia, which will even deal with a crowd still madly howling at the seeming indiscretions of Calvin Abueva on Sunday.

Abueva turned from Hotshot to Hothead (again) when he exchanged words first, with SMB coach Jorge Gallent during the match and, second, to the wife (Aida) of Beerman Mo Tautuaa after the Game Two contest.

In his row with Gallent, Abueva had allegedly made fun of Gallent’s visual impairment.

Tautuaa’s wife, Aida, complained that Abueva had harassed her while on her way to the restroom. One of Aida’s two posts on platform X was: “This guy is crazyyy! Holy shit!!! Calvin just came after me while I was walking to the bathroom!!!”

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said he was still gathering pieces of evidence before imposing sanctions.

He will not find it hard to censure Abueva as the guy with the moniker, “The Beast,” has been trouble-prone. In fact, Abueva’s most severe punishment was an indefinite ban for a clothesline foul on TNT import Terrence Jones in 2019. He was reinstated only after a 16-month freeze.

The irony is, San Miguel and Magnolia are sister teams. If Ramon S. Ang, the gentle owner of both clubs, is hurting, who is to blame?

You need not look far.

THAT’S IT With her recent silver medal finish in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Rosegie Ramos needs only to land in the Top 5 in Phuket, Thailand, in April to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics 49-kg. weightlifting event in August. She is a protégé of Hidilyn Diaz, our first Olympic gold medalist emerging from the 2020 Tokyo Games. Cheers!