Inflation slows to 2.8% in January, slowest since October 2020 – PSA

Commodity prices slowed to 2.8 percent in January, according to the latest inflation print released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The inflation was the slowest since October 2020 when inflation averaged at 2.3 percent.

Inflation in December 2023 was at 3.9 percent and 8.7 percent in January 2023.

The PSA said the main causes for the slowdown in inflation was brought about by the slower annual increment of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 3.5 percent in January 2024 from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Also contributing to the downtrend was housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with slower annual increase of 0.7 percent during the month from 1.5 percent in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the PSA said food inflation accounted for 43.3 percent or 1.2 percentage points to the overall inflation in January 2024.

The food groups with the highest contribution to the food inflation during the month were led by cereals and cereal products, which includes rice, corn, flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals, with 111.6 percent share or 3.7 percentage points.

Milk, other dairy products and eggs with 9 percent share or 0.3 percentage point while fruits and nuts posted an inflation of 8.3 percent share or 0.3 percentage points.

Inflation in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in Areas Outside NCR averaged 2.8 percent in January 2024.

Meanwhile, core inflation which excludes selected food and energy items, decelerated to 3.8 percent in January 2024 from 4.4 percent in the previous month. In January 2023, core inflation was higher at 7.4 percent

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





