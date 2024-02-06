How Generika and Grab are making healthcare more accessible to riders and drivers

Grab Food delivery-partner, Esma Ali and MOVE IT rider-partner, Gerald Aldaya, are among tens of thousands of driver-, rider- and delivery-partners who brave busy thoroughfares, varying weather conditions, and other external forces just to be able to provide top-notch service to Filipino eaters and commuters. They are aware that being healthy is critical for them to continue their livelihood worry-free. Being the breadwinners of their respective households, the two of them are dedicated to maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Thanks to a strategic partnership forged by Grab, its moto-taxi partner, MOVE IT, and Generika Drugstore, a member of the Ayala Healthcare (AC Health) Group, Ali and Aldaya – and their fellow riders and drivers, are finding ginhawa through quality affordable medicines that they can enjoy as part of an expanded incentive scheme. This collaboration stands as a recognition and appreciation of the Grab community’s hard work and dedication, as it also aims to empower them to take better care of their health.

At the heart of Grab and Generika Drugstore’s partnership which started in 2019 is MEDPadala, an electronic gift certificate that can be used to purchase medicines at any Generika Drugstore nationwide. Received as part of their Grab incentives, MEDPadala has allowed Ali and Aldaya to buy medicines and vitamins for themselves and their loved ones without paying out of pocket.

Aldaya, a MOVE IT rider-partner for two years now, says, “Maraming salamat sa Generika Drugstore at MOVE IT para sa MEDPadala. Napakalaking tulong nito para sa pamilya namin. Buwan-buwan nakakatanggap kami ng incentive na nagagamit ko pambili ng vitamins para sa mga anak ko at gamot ng asawa ko.”

Ali, a GrabFood delivery-partner echoes this sentiment, “Bukod sa napakabilis lang ng proseso kapag bumibili, convenient din kasi marami akong nadadaanan na Generika Drugstore kapag naghahatid ng mga order.”

During the Buwan ng Tagapaghatid 2023 celebration, Generika Drugstore gave away free medicines, KonsultaMD Fast passes worth PHP 500, and other exciting freebies.

Grab Philippines Head of Operations CJ Lacsican shares, “We are laser-focused in creating pathways for our partner communities through which they secure the life that they aspire to attain for themselves and their families. In line with this, we actively seek out partner organizations who share our unwavering dedication to enabling our kababayans to lead healthy, sustainable, and viable lifestyles. We are glad to collaborate with Generika Drugstore in making healthcare more accessible to the Grab community. In fact, we see first-hand the positive impact of MEDPadala, which has easily become one of the most appreciated incentives of our partners.







From L-R: Mac Garcia, Channel Development Manager, Generika Drugstore, Atty Yet. Abarca, Generika Drugstore President & CEO, CJ Lacsican, Grab Country Manager, GJ Roño, Head of Strategy, Wayne Jacinto, General Manager of Move it, and EJ De La Vega, Head of Mobility Marketplace

Looking ahead, Grab, MOVE IT, and Generika Drugstore are committed to expanding this collaboration and empowering their driver and rider community to prioritize their health and well-being.



“Empowering the Grab and MOVE IT communities with accessible healthcare is truly gratifying for us at Generika Drugstore. We appreciate the opportunity to be part of a meaningful partnership of taking care of our Grab drivers and MOVE IT riders whose services are vital in our communities. Through MEDPadala, we can at least give them the peace of mind that as they go on the road, braving the elements, they can drop by any of our stores and buy the medicines they need to keep healthy or should any member of their family members get sick,” Generika Drugstore President & CEO, Atty. Yet Abarca shared.