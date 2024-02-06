House panel detains police general, colonel for ‘lying’

The House Committee on Public Order and Safety on Monday cited in contempt two more police officers, a general and a colonel, for continuously providing false information during a congressional hearing on the alleged unlawful arrest, arbitrary detention, and robbery of four Chinese in Parañaque in September of the previous year.

In an inquiry, Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo urged Sta. Rosa, Laguna Representative Dan Fernandez, chair of the Committee on Public Order and Safety, to cite in contempt Police Brig. Gen. Roderick D. Mariano, former Director of the PNP-Southern Police District (SPD), and Col. Charlie A. Cabradilla, former comptroller head of the SPD. These two individuals were the immediate superiors of the involved police officers.

“Gen. Mariano, I think you are a disgrace to the Philippine National Police [PNP], especially to the officer corps, especially to the high-ranking officers, for what you did. It’s very obvious that you are lying, obvious that you are being covered up, obvious that your subordinates choose not to expose you,” he said.

Tulfo continued, suggesting that these individuals be held in contempt, emphasizing, “Sir, let us cite these people in contempt. Perhaps those six individuals currently detained below are feeling sad; maybe they want to have a party. I suggest including Gen. Mariano and other officers so they can have a party there until they realize that they are lying.”

After several debates with several other lawmakers, including Fernandez, Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop, 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Bonifacio Bosita, and Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, the motion of Tulfo was approved.

Paduano then suggested that the two police officers be detained in Congress for 30 days.

However, Tulfo also manifested that the detention of the six other police officers, which he also earlier cited in contempt, be extended for another 15 days for again refusing to tell the truth before the congressional hearing.

“It would be unfair if we are putting Gen. Mariano and Col. Cabradilla on a 30-day arrest while the others are only given 15 days, and yet they are the primary liars. It’s unjust. It’s clear that they are lying to our faces. Why are we only giving them two weeks? We might as well give them another two weeks,” Tulfo added.

For his part, Fernandez supported the motion to extend the detention of the six other police officers, stating.

“The motion is approved. These six PNP personnel will be extending their stay here until such time they consider their statement in this committee,” Fernandez said in his decision.

In the interest of fairness, Paduano reminded all detained police officers that they have the right to file a motion to challenge their detention.

Tulfo had also cited six police officers for consistent dishonesty in committee hearings.

Despite expressing his dissatisfaction with the decision, Tulfo emphasized that the investigation was hindered by the officers’ dishonesty and the reluctance of witnesses to speak up.

“I hate to say this, but we don’t have a choice. It’s as if they are disrespecting and playing with our committee. They might think we’re just children here in Congress. We have to teach them a lesson, Mr. Chair,” Tulfo said.