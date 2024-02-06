House opens deliberations on CREATE MORE bill

IN a decisive move to address issues plaguing the implementation of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, the House of Representatives on Monday opened the plenary deliberations of the CREATE MORE Act.

In his sponsorship speech, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda detailed the inherent flaws in the previous tax incentive regime, specifically the perpetual 5 percent gross income earned (GIE) scheme.

He said the comprehensive changes aim to enhance fiscal and non-fiscal provisions under Title XIII of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, addressing disparities, clarifying rules, and fostering a more competitive business environment.

“Today, I have the honor and the distinct pleasure of sponsoring House Bill No. 9794, or the CREATE MORE Act, a remedial statute that intends to enhance the provisions of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and cure inconsistencies with its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) and administrative issuances,” he added.

“The aim of the CREATE Law was to establish a tax incentive regime that is performance-based, targeted, time-bound, and transparent. This is in response to the perpetual 5 percent on gross income earned, or GIE, regime granted to many of our registered business enterprises, with almost no strings attached. Indeed, CREATE ended this perpetual tax incentive, and instituted controls to ensure that fiscal incentives result in economic gains,” he said.

Highlighting the unintended consequences of the CREATE Law on the export sector, Salceda lamented the damage inflicted on competitiveness, subsequently affecting OFWs, BPO workers and other dollar-earning services.

“When we damage our export competitiveness, we increase the pressure on OFWs, BPO workers, and other dollar-earning services to work harder just to meet our growing import bill,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of minimizing taxes on inputs for export goods, as VAT and duties on exports could be detrimental to the country’s ability to compete globally.

“The concept, to me, is exceedingly simple. Inputs for goods made for export should be taxed as little as possible, if at all. If they are taxed at all, the refund system should be quick enough to allow cash flow for more production. You do that because VAT and duties are taxes on domestic consumption. Imposing them on exports could be fatal, as our exports will be unable to compete with exports from our peer countries,” he said.

“Unfortunately, those who interpreted the CREATE Law through rules and regulations exceeded both their authorities and the limits of good reason,” he added.

The aftermath

Salceda pointed out the overreach of interpretations through implementing rules and regulations, citing alarming statistics of a 15.9 percent year-on-year decrease in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows and a contraction in the contribution of exported goods to the gross domestic product.

He argued that uncertainties in fiscal policies, exacerbated by flawed interpretations of the CREATE Law, have eroded investor confidence.

To restore investor faith and stimulate economic growth, the CREATE MORE or CREATE to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy

proposes several key enhancements.

They include a streamlined tax refund mechanism, broadening the range of expenditures qualifying for zero percent VAT, reinstating the authority to Investment Promotion Agencies for approving tax incentives, and clarifying the transitory provision on VAT incentives for existing registered enterprises.

According to Salceda, the CREATE MORE Act introduces new incentives such as reduced corporate income tax, inclusion of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, enhanced deductions for power costs and trade-related expenses, special skills visas for foreign nationals, and an expansion of fiscal incentives to creative industries.

The bill

The bill seeks to enhance the fiscal and non-fiscal provisions under Title XIII of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended.

It will also reconcile disparities between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and its implementing rules and regulations while addressing the concerns about value-added tax (VAT) administration affecting registered export and domestic market enterprises.

The proposed CREATE MORE establishes a 20-percent income tax rate for both domestic and foreign corporations under the enhanced deduction income tax regime.

The bill also reverts the approval or denial of tax incentives to Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and includes the Bangsamoro Board of Investments and Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority in the list of IPAs.

It grants additional deductions, including a 200-percent deduction for power costs accumulated during the Income Tax Holiday (ITH) period.

It also includes a 100-percent additional deduction for expenses for trade fairs, missions, or exhibitions; inclusion of the tourism industry in the coverage of the reinvestment allowance; and application of the net operating loss carryover within five years after the end of the ITH entitlement period.

The bill also introduces a Special Skills Visa for foreign nationals with highly specialized skills and working visas for foreign nationals in executive, technical, and advisory positions.

The measure provides clarity on the duty and VAT application of goods and services directly attributable to registered projects or activities.

The proposed CREATE MORE creates a separate unit within the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to facilitate transactions for RBEs.

It extends ITH entitlement to domestic market enterprises (DMEs) in the creative industries as per the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

The proposal redefines the functions of FIRB, including recommending standards for economic zones and policies to prevent abuse of tax incentives.

The bill delegated to the Department of Finance the determination of terms and conditions for enhanced deductions.

It also clarifies the incentives for RBEs enjoying benefits before the enactment of CREATE, including an extension of VAT incentives from 10 to 12 years.

The proposal seeks to amend the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act, and the Ease of Paying Taxes Act.