House heightens alert amid reported security threats against lawmakers

The House of Representatives has implemented heightened security measures in response to reported threats received by several legislators.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco disclosed that a memorandum would be issued on Monday to officially enforce these security measures, although the House Sergeant at Arms independently initiated them last Friday.

The memorandum will detail the heightened security alert for all House members, employees, and staff.

When questioned about the origin of the security alert, Velasco explained that it is a routine practice, given the history of threats received by members of Congress and House employees from various groups.

While he did not disclose specific recent threats, he emphasized that these security measures are a standard part of working in government.

“I have talked with the Sergeant at Arms, and I told him to impose strict security on all those who are entering the premises, particularly the non-members of the House who are not employees of this institution. We do that most of the time, as you know, there’ve been threats being received by members of Congress, by employees, and by staff from groups,” he added.

In response to concerns about potential threats related to constitutional amendments, Velasco did not provide detailed information but mentioned the possibility of threats involving bombing attacks against the House.

The seriousness of these threats has prompted the implementation of special precautions, akin to preparations for a State of the Nation Address (SONA), he said.

Velasco acknowledged reports of motorcycles circling the premises. Consequently, parking regulations for motorcycles have been revised, designating special parking areas outside the main buildings.

Additionally, delivery protocols have been modified, with delivery personnel instructed to stay at the gate while representatives or house employees receive the goods.

