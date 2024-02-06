House adopts reso, decries ‘intense assault’ from Senate

TWO-HUNDRED and eighty-four lawmakers from the supermajority of the House of Representatives adopted House Resolution (HR) 1562 on Monday, declaring their strong support for Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and highlighting the chamber’s commitment to upholding the integrity and honor of the institution, especially in the face of what is described as an “intense assault” from the Senate.

In the resolution, the House leaders denounced the “confrontational tactics used by the Senate, which are detrimental to the spirit of cooperative governance and the public’s confidence in parliamentary processes.”

“In the midst of the Senate’s accusations and confrontational stance, we affirm our unwavering solidarity and support for the leadership of the honorable Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and uphold the integrity and honor of the House of Representatives,” Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. said in sponsoring HR 1562.

“Our co-equal legislative bodies. The unfounded allegations hurdled by some members of the Senate on the issues surrounding the people’s initiative are a direct violation of inter-parliamentary courtesy and undermine the independence and integrity of the House of Representatives. My honorable colleagues, we must, as one body, rise in defense of the leadership and dignity of our institution against these ridiculous allegations, unsubstantiated as they are, which foster a climate of mistrust that is detrimental to our nation’s progress. It is imperative that we denounce these underhanded tactics that erode public trust in our parliamentary processes,” Gonzales said.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada took the floor hours later to denounce the adoption of House Resolution 1562. Estrada implored the leadership of both Houses to break the impasse that stemmed from the heated Charter change debate.

The resolution highlighted the context surrounding the controversy, beginning with the House’s passage of Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6, titled “Resolution of Both Houses Calling for a Constitutional Convention to Propose Amendments to, or Revision of, the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines.”

This resolution aims to amend economic provisions in the Constitution to make the Philippines more investor-friendly and globally competitive.

Pending Senate action on RBH 6, the People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action (Pirma), a private organization, initiated a signature drive to amend the 1987 Constitution, filing the gathered signatures with the local offices of the Commission on Elections.

“We have no involvement in the signature drive to amend the Constitution, and it was, in fact, initiated by a private organization.

We, however, respect the people’s initiative, as it clearly manifests the essence of our country’s democratic process. My dear colleagues, in the face of these unfounded indictments, the Speaker has bravely defended the integrity and honor of the House of Representatives. Yet, he continues to call upon our honorable members to be discerning while observing mutual differences in a co-equal legislative body,” Gonzales said.

The resolution stated that the Senate “conducted an investigation without a clear legislative purpose, specifically directed at discrediting” the House.

“While taking criticism is part and parcel of a healthy and working democracy, the House takes exception to the recent statements and allegations made by the Senate that undermine the independence, reputation, and integrity of the House of Representatives and the leadership of the Speaker,” it said.

The House expressed its “strong objection to the accusations, viewing them as a breach of interparliamentary courtesy and a challenge to the integrity of the parliamentary institution.”

It said that in the face of these “unfounded indictments, the Speaker has taken [up] the cudgels in shepherding the members in steadfastly defending the integrity and honor of the House of Representatives by strictly discerning and observing mutual deference to a co-equal legislative body.”

“With its slogan ‘One House, One Voice’, the House of Representatives stands united in rejecting the unfounded accusations, commits itself to defending the dignity and integrity of the institution, and gives its full and unwavering support to the Speaker,” the resolution stated.

The lawmakers noted that under the Constitution, amendments to or revisions of the Charter may be proposed by Congress, by a constitutional convention, or directly by the people through initiative upon petition of at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters, of which every legislative district must be represented by at least three percent of the registered voters in such district.

The House pointed out that in support of the goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to make the Philippines investor-friendly and globally competitive, the House passed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6, calling for a constitutional convention “for the purpose of amending the economic provisions in the Constitution.” The House adopted the resolution on March 6, 2023, and transmitted it to the Senate the next day, on March 7.