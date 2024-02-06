Government to get PHEV from Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has agreed to lend out a unit of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to the Department of Energy (DOE).

The automobile manufacturer and the DOE signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the free use of a PHEV to the agency, in a bid to promote PHEVs in the country.

DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla and MMPC Chairman Noriaki Hirakata signed the MOA. The signing was witnessed by other representatives of MMPC and DOE Assistant Secretary Ronald Conquilla and Director Patrick Aquino.

Lotilla encouraged MMPC to continuously support the clean transport system by extending their innovation to EV charging stations and other EV infrastructure and to assist in the development of soft skills required by these new technologies.

The DOE chief also shared updates on the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) wherein 194 battery EVs, 19 plug-in hybrid EVs, 30 hybrid EVs, and 32 light EVs were registered as of last month. In addition, 96 commercial EV charging stations have been deployed as of December 2023.

CREVI refers to the national development plan for the EV Industry with an annual work plan to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of EVs in the country.

It sets a minimum target of a 10-percent EV share for all sectors, excluding EV trucks by 2040 under the Business-As-Usual Scenario. Meanwhile, the aggressive clean energy scenario sets a more ambitious target of at least 50 percent of all fleets by 2040.

Lotilla said these will be achieved through various initiatives, such as a phased approach to improve EV utilization, promotion of EV manufacturing, EV research and development, human resource development and improving relevant policies and credit programs.

The transition to EVs is a key component of the decarbonization of the economy, and the transport sector, which accounts for more than 30 percent of the total final energy consumption in the country and is one of the sectors that emits the most greenhouse gas emissions.

“Making transport therefore cleaner is also part of the country’s commitment to fulfill its nationally determined contributions, a climate pledge that promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And we are committed to decarbonize our transport sector,” Lotilla said.

During the 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit last year, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) said it is committed to building upon the success of the summit, ensuring that it continues to be the “vanguard of the EV revolution” in the Philippines.

“We’re committed to maintaining this momentum and driving the EV movement forward,” said EVAP President Edmund Araga.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants 50 percent or more of all vehicles on Philippine roads to run on electric. This and over 100,000 EV charging stations powered by renewable energy will help create an estimated 40,000 jobs for EV manufacturing and technology support, Lotilla said.

“These figures are not mere statistics. They are milestones in our journey, guided by the CREVI.”