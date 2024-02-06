‘Gibo’ affirms DND mandate to defend sovereignty territory; troops told to follow chain of command

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Monday said that it is prepared to carry out its mandate in securing Philippine sovereignty and territory “external or internally.”

DND Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr., in a statement Monday, said this duty is enshrined in the Constitution.

“The mandate of the DND is to secure the sovereignty of the State and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Constitution. We will strictly enforce this mandate whether externally or internally,” he stressed.

‘Follow the chain of command’

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., for his part, stressed a nation’s status is dependent on the strength and unity of its military.

He made this statement following his visit to the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) headquarters in Zamboanga City and the 101st Infantry Brigade in Isabela City, Basilan on February 4.

There, the AFP chief expressed his confidence in the professionalism of the modern Filipino soldier.

“When we entered the service, we swore an oath that we will always follow the chain of command, be loyal to the Constitution and our duly constituted authorities,” Brawner said to Wesmincom and 101st Infantry Brigade troops during his visit.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año earlier said that calls for the division of the country only serve to undermine its collective progress and prosperity.

“The strength of our country lies in our unity and any attempt to sow division must be rejected by all sectors unequivocally. It is imperative for all Filipinos to uphold the principles enshrined in our Constitution, which espouses the unity and territorial integrity of our nation,” he added.

Año emphasized that any suggestion of secession not only runs counter to the Constitution but also threatens to undo the hard-won gains of peace and development, particularly in Mindanao.

Stay focused

The AFP chief visited Wesmincom and the 101st Infantry Brigade over the weekend to personally assess the implementation of military campaigns and welfare of its personnel.

In Wesmincom alone, Brawner said that they are facing a great challenge, with all the possible threat groups and problems facing the area—communists, local terrorists, lawless groups, other peace spoilers, and territorial defense and cross-border crimes.

“Let us stay focused on our mandate, keep improving our capabilities, and harness our love for our country to become better servant leaders that our country can rely on for the stability and security of our nation. Let us continue to show that with a strong and united AFP, we will have a strong.”

ULAP and LPP nix call for Mindanao secession

The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) and the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) rejected suggestions to secede Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines.

In separate statements, ULAP led by its President Gov. Dax Cua said ULAP, representing the collective interests of local government units and officials across the nation, declared they steadfastly champion the principle of “One Nation, United, Undivided.”

“Our commitment is to foster unity and progress for all Filipinos, recognizing that our strength lies in our solidarity as an indivisible country,” Cua said. ULAP underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Philippines’ national territory while recognizing and celebrating our diverse local and regional identities.

“We believe that the entire nation, including Mindanao’s abundant resources and untapped potential, can flourish through cooperative and collective efforts. ULAP calls upon national and local governments, community groups, and civil society organizations to collaborate towards inclusive and sustainable development across the Philippines. We advocate for the active participation and empowerment of local communities, ensuring that their voices contribute to the national dialogue and their needs are effectively addressed,” he said.

To realize these aspirations, ULAP said it supports prioritizing investments in key sectors, such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, social protection, technology, and livelihood development.

Cua said such a strategic approach is designed to create jobs, improve living standards, and enhance the overall quality of life for the Filipino people.

“Through our united efforts in building a thriving and inclusive nation, we are committed to shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for all regions of the Philippines, reinforcing our core belief in being ‘One Nation, United, Undivided,’” he said.

For its part, LPP is not supporting the proposal for Mindanao to secede from the rest of the nation.

“While the proposal promotes self-determination by its people to chart their future, it is myopic and parochial in a world that is becoming open and borderless,” LPP said.

According to LPP, the proposal destroys the integrity of the nation’s territory, which is already facing unhampered violations of its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“It promotes division of a nation seeking to be united in diversity and distinctions. It is motivated by politics rather than a genuine regard for autonomy and decentralization,” it said.

The LPP said it is the vanguard of real autonomy and decentralization. Still, it rejects attempts to split the nation into small states and governments that only hinder national progress and development.

To echo the statement of DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., “Secession is not the answer to Mindanao’s concerns.” We can successfully pursue political, economic, social, and cultural development within the framework of one nation. We have started the painstaking efforts to bring peace and progress in Mindanao.

“At this juncture, or any time in the future, we need a nation that is united and undivided. We have other options to address the problems besetting, not only Mindanao but other regions as well. We have enlarged local autonomy with the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and we are seeking other venues, such as the Mindanao Development Authority [MinDA], to increase growth opportunities for the region through a holistic and integrated scheme.

“We may be different, but we are all Filipinos.” With Jonathan L. Mayuga