‘Galunggong’ prices to dip 30% with end of fish ban

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said the price of galunggong (round scad) and other pelagic fish are expected to drop by 30 percent with the end of the fishing ban in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The agency also assured the public the price of beef will remain stable despite the existing importation ban for live cattle and buffalo and their by-products from the four countries with outbreaks of lump skin disease (LSD).

Additional supply

DA spokesperson Arnel V. De Mesa said the increased supply of pelagic fishes with the start of the fishing season in Visayas and Mindanao this month, will make the food item more affordable.

“Probably the prices of galunggong and other pelagic fish will go down by 30 percent,” De Mesa said in Filipino in a television interview with PTV on Monday.

Based on the price monitoring of DA in markets in Metro Manila last Friday, the price for imported galunggong is at P180 to P260 per kilo, while those fished locally are more costly ranging from P200 to P330 per kilo.

The DA and the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council issued a resolution declaring the closed fishing season from November 15, 2023 to February 15, 2024 to help in the recovery of the country’s fish stock.

The fishing ban covered sardines in the East-Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait, and Sibuguey Bay, while in the Visayas it applied to small pelagic fishes.

Import ban

De Mesa noted the ongoing importation ban for cattle and buffalo and some of their byproducts from Libya, Thailand, Russia and South Korea with LSD outbreaks will have no impact on the country’s beef supply.

He explained that the said countries are not “accredited” to supply the Philippines with beef.

Most of the country’s beef imports, the DA official said, comes from India, South America, America, and Europe.

“It will not affect our overall supply [of beef]. The ban is a precautionary measure because we still have no cases of lumpy skin disease in the Philippines,” De Mesa said.

In its Memorandum Order No. 6 issued last week, DA banned the entry of live cattle and buffaloes including their by-products like milk, and milk products, embryos, skin, and semen from the said four countries.

The issuance remains in effect unless revoked by the DA.

LSD is a viral disease, which affects cattle and buffaloes, which causes fever and enlarged superficial lymph nodes. While it is not usually fatal to the infected animals, it may reduce their milk production, stunt their growth and cause their infertility.

Image credits: Stephanie Tumampos





