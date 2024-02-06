Ex-Neda chief Sicat: Skirting economic provisions cost us

THE restrictive provisions of the 1987 Constitution have stymied the country’s economic development for decades, according to a former socioeconomic planning secretary.

In a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes on Monday, former National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Gerardo P. Sicat said efforts to skirt the restrictive economic provisions have led to second-best or even third-best solutions for the economy, preventing faster growth.

“I would like to say…at the very outset that I do favor the amendment of the Restrictive Economic Provisions in the Constitution for the reason that they have been my view, the prominent provisions of law that cannot be changed for which we have suffered as a nation in failing to achieve the goals of economic development over a long period of time,” Sicat said.

The country’s former Chief Economist said that unfortunately, this led to concessions such as bargaining, exchange of favors, rent-seeking, and corruption. Sicat said these have caused the economy—and the ordinary Filipino—strife.

“Those second-best and third-best solutions oftentimes lead the country towards greater bargaining of positions, exchange of favors, and so on. So, possibly you can say that all the other things that lead to

corruption and all the things that lead to the rent-seeking within the economy are fostered with ease,” Sicat said.

Since these economic provisions, Sicat said, are part of the country’s fundamental law, legislative mistakes would drag on not just for years but decades, causing the Philippines to grow and develop slower than its Asean peers.

Sicat said the country’s Asean peers—Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia—have one thing in common. And that is, to have a fundamental law that is mainly political.

He said this contributed to their economic success given that financial policies and legislations that are considered mistakes or no longer attuned to the times could easily be changed and economic growth and development would continue.

Sicat explained that the fundamental laws of the country’s peers were focused on the aspirations of the nation, the structure and form of their government, the duties and responsibilities of the main officers of government.

“If they made mistakes, ordinary laws are so easy to adjust and solve, they can make a mistake and correct them within a year or two. In our case, we made a lot of mistakes, and eight decades from now, we realize this after the fifth decade,” Sicat said.

“We made mistakes, we cannot make the changes. We have three decades since the people power revolution, when we thought that we had changed the world, and we have not been able to correct them,” he added.