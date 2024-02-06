DMW, DICT arm open help desk for OFW cyber victims

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFW) and their families who became victims of cyber crimes can now get assistance anytime and anywhere from the new online help desk of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

Last Monday, DMW and the CICC signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) implementing the new initiative as part of the government’s campaign against cyber crimes.

CICC is an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Under the help desk, Undersecretary Alexander K. Ramos said scam victims may seek aid from authorities through CICC’s Facebook messenger (https:www.facebook.com/CICCgovph/).

“They will be able to chat with our people on FB messenger. So the family of OFWs will be able to call anytime,” Ramos said during the MOA signing event.

Also part of the MOA is the advance notification that will be provided to DMW-registered OFWs on existing online scams

The information will also be integrated in the Pre-Employment Orientation Seminars (PEOS), Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS) and the Post-Arrival Orientation Seminars (PAOS) of DMW.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J, Cacdac lauded the initiative since it will improve the protection of OFWs against scammers.

“The CICC and I have joined forces in focusing on the problem of OFWs and OFW families, in terms of scams, frauds or deception that is being carried out on them in quite a number of activities,” Cacdac said.

“Unfortunately, before it was just illegal recruitment; but now it has expanded to human trafficking, investment scams, consumer fraud and various ways of exploiting our OFWs and OFW families,” he added.