Digital-payments progress heartens central bank

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) disclosed that it may have reached its 50-percent digital payments target last year.

BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto E. Tangonan said given this, the central bank remains bullish about the growth of digital payment technologies.

Tangonan also said the central bank is committed to facilitating the efficient delivery of financial services to the unbanked and micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“In 2013, we started with a mere 1-percent share of digital to total retail payments. Fast forward to 2022, and we saw a whopping 42.1-percent share in digital retail payments transactions,” Tangonan said. “I believe we reached our 50-percent target by the end of 2023.”

Tangonan credited the significant strides in digital payments to the implementation of the BSP’s 2020-2023 Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap (DPTR) with the support of its public and private sector partners.

The BSP said the “Bills Pay Ph” has also been launched to unify the country’s fragmented bills payment system and allow users to pay their bills whether or not they have an account with their billers’ payment service provider.

This initiative, BSP said, has two objectives: to streamline financial processes and to bridge the gap between those with and without access to financial services.

Through these digital payment facilities, the central bank said, an even greater portion of the population can now actively participate in the formal economy.

The BSP is charting the next phase of the country’s digital journey under the 2024-2026 DPTR.

According to the central bank, the DPTR was based on a study that showed that increasing the existing share of e-payments in a country by a margin of just 10 percent will generate an increase of 0.5 percent in consumer spending.

“The study also showed that e-payment networks have the potential to provide cost savings of at least 1 percent of GDP annually over paper-based systems through increased velocity, reduced friction and lower costs,” according to the BSP.

Hence, the central bank said that armed with “the valuable insights from these studies and customizing these to the unique payment ecosystem of the country,” it identified the three critical areas that the Philippines should focus on to successfully bring the cash-heavy Philippine economy to a cash-lite economy.

The BSP DPTR “is thus anchored on these three pillars: digital payment streams; digital finance infrastructure; and, digital governance standards.