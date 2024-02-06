Democracy Watch Flags Critical Issues on Miru’s System

Democracy Watch Philippines has raised significant concerns about the post-qualification assessment of Miru Systems, the lone bidder in the procurement process for the 2025 National and Local Elections. In a correspondence directed to the Special Bids & Awards Committee (SBAC), the watchdog group enumerated six crucial points needing clarification from Miru Systems to assure citizens of the system’s reliability for the upcoming elections.

A critical concern voiced by DemWatchPH has to do with the type of technology Miru Systems submitted for evaluation by Comelec: Is it merely a prototype, or is it a system that has been rigorously field-tested in past elections? The election watchdog group underscores this query as fundamental, given that the 2007 Election Automation Law mandates the use of technology with an established record of reliability.

With a voter population exceeding 60 million, the quality of paper needed by Miru’s scanning devices to process hand-marked ballots emerges as another area of criticism. DemWatchPH insists on a detailed explanation regarding the thickness of the paper, voicing concerns that the material showcased might not adhere to Comelec’s requirements and could be unduly affected by environmental elements like humidity. The use of proper paper is crucial for the precision of vote scanning and minimizing errors such as jams, misfeeds, and ink blots that may impact the accuracy of vote tallying.

DemWatchPH’s scrutiny extends to critical aspects such as data encryption, ensuring the immutability of logs, the secure transmission of results, and the system’s ability to reset to zero before use. A failure in any of these areas could significantly compromise the 2025 elections.

To further enhance the transparency and reliability of the post-qualification evaluation of Miru Systems, DemWatchPH has put forth two specific measures. They recommend that a checklist of technical specifications be provided to observers to ensure that they are fully informed of the ongoing proceedings and can track compliance with each of the listed criteria.

DemWatchPH also suggests that live online streaming of the evaluation proceedings should be carried out by a professional video/broadcast crew. The organization highlighted concerns that the existing live stream’s poor visual and audio quality impeded the observers and the public from thoroughly following the evaluations, thus affecting the overall transparency of the process.

As the country moves closer to the pivotal 2025 National and Local Elections, the actions taken by the Comelec in response to these concerns will be instrumental in ensuring the credibility and integrity of the vote, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes, Bernard Testa, Nonoy Lacza and Joel Paredes





